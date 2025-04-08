Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
TLRY Infographic: Highlights of Tilray’s Q3 2025 financial results
Cannabis company Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a wider net loss and a modest decrease in revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $793.5 million or $0.87 per share for the three months ended February 2025, compared to a loss of $105 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit edged up 1% year-over-year to $52.1 million in Q3.
Third-quarter revenues decreased modestly to $185.8 million from $188.3 million in the prior year quarter. At $9.0 million, adjusted EBITDA was down 12%.
