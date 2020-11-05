TMobile US Inc. (TMUS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

TMobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Jud Henry — Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

Thanks for joining us for T-Mobile's third quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Neville Ray, our President, Technology; Matt Staneff, our Chief Marketing Officer; and of course, Peter Osvaldik, our CFO, as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements that may include projections and statements about our future financial and operating results, our plans, the benefits we expect to receive from our merger with Sprint, our business operations in light of COVID-19 and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of our control that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors set forth in our filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations between GAAP and the non-GAAP results we discuss on this call can be found on the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations webpage.

I also want to remind everyone that the results prior to the second quarter of 2020 in our earnings materials represent the historical results of standalone T-Mobile prior to our merger. I would also like to note that we are currently in a quiet period for Auction 107 and we'll, therefore, be very limited in any comments that we can make related to that.

With that, let me turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Sievert — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jud. Great job. Hi, everybody. Well, for obvious reasons, and hopefully, you can tell by now, we are so excited to share our Q3 results with you today. Today’s report shows that T-Mobile’s momentum has continued to accelerate quarter after quarter as we profitably take share and outpace the competition. We surprised the skeptics and the optimists yet again, with strong results across the board and increased our financial guidance across every metric for the balance of the year.

I’m proud to say that this quarter, we delivered the biggest subscriber growth in our history, in our history, with over 2 million total net additions. This is our 23rd consecutive quarter leading the industry and this quarter, we delivered more than AT&T and Verizon combined. We’ve now surpassed 100 million total customers, and we’re pulling further ahead of AT&T as the nation’s number two wireless provider. We did all of that and delivered the strongest financials in our history.

ARPU and ARPA went up from last quarter. Churn went down with the best year-over-year churn performance in our industry for postpaid phones when you look at estimated pro forma combined from last year. Our $7 billion of adjusted EBITDA beat expectations and by a lot. We delivered over $14 billion in service revenue, also beating estimates handily. And importantly, we also accelerated capex spending, as Neville and team are running at full speed ahead on our synergy-driven network build. Even with all of this outsized growth and accelerated network investment, we’re actually increasing guidance today on operating cash flow and free cash flow for the balance of the year. Big steps forward in growth and profitability at the same time. All that is possible because these results begin to reflect the benefits of operating in a synergy-backed model, allowing us to pursue both simultaneously versus the age-old trade-off of filling after growth versus preserving margins in a given period.

Our operating momentum didn’t just delivered growth and profitability, it delivered amazing progress on our network. I will share more with you in a moment about all that, but the country has never seen anything like this network build, which is tracking well ahead of schedule and is clearly beginning to differentiate T-Mobile as the bona fide network leader of the 5G era. I’m just so proud of the team for being able to execute at such an incredible level in a highly competitive marketplace, while simultaneously driving integration faster and better than expected to capture our merger synergies and deliver value for both shareholders and customers. We’re working hard to go big and go fast, and we expect to realize over $1.2 billion of synergies in 2020, way ahead of our plans and we’re only a few months in.

Breaking it down, we expect to achieve more than $600 million in network synergies, primarily from avoided site builds and early decommissioning. And at the same time, we expect to realize about $500 million from streamline marketing efforts under one flagship brand and with expedited retail rationalization. And we’re now done with the initial process to evolve our organizational structure to become one team that’s organized to deliver results for the business, which is expected to enable about $100 million of back office synergies this year alone. Last quarter, I told you I was even more confident in our synergy plans than I was before the merger and that continues to hold true. These early results in 2020 demonstrate our focus on lightning-fast execution.

I’d also like to announce, we plan to host an Analyst Day in the first quarter shortly after we report our year-end results, where we’re going to share with you more details on synergies and our outlook for the business in the next few years. And just to leave you with a little bit of a teaser, we expect synergies in 2021, including cost-avoidance synergies, to be more than double what they were in 2020. So stay tuned for more.

Coming back to our strong customer results for [Technical Issues] I also want to add some important context to what we delivered. First, the industry continued to feel the impact of COVID-19 in Q3, with a much slower switching environment than a year ago. As a share-taker, that is a clear headwind to growth and yet, we still lead the industry in postpaid gross adds for phones and net adds. This is particularly exciting when you consider that we also essentially retired the Sprint brand for new customers at the beginning of August, which immediately shut off in certain flow of gross adds. So, our Q3 results reinforce this team’s execution and the growing strength of the T-Mobile brand to capture what we did in the market during what I would describe as a transition quarter.

We continued to see very strong growth in postpaid other devices, including continued traction in T-Mobile for Business this quarter. This reflects how we were the most responsive carrier to the needs of school districts nationwide, as they’ve increased availability of digital learning solutions due to the greater demand for remote learning this fall. We also saw particularly strong growth in enterprise and government and recognition of our amazing customer service just continued to roll in. For four years in a row now, businesses of all sizes have ranked the Un-carrier number one in wireless satisfaction in the annual J.D. Power US Business Wireless Satisfaction Study. We think we have about an eight or a nine share in this market among enterprises, large enterprises and governments, so that’s a lot of share-taking potential. It’s going well and like the saying goes, we’re just getting started.

Next, I want to touch on our investments to expand our 5G network leadership. As you know, we are miles ahead of the competition at the dawn of the 5G era, and we’re well-positioned to stay ahead. There are really two things that matter when it comes to unlocking the potential of 5G, and I’ll tell you now, T-Mobile is far and away the clear leader on VoLTE. The first one is coverage. Having reliable 5G service where you live, work and play, coverage is king. We have America’s largest 5G network that covers 270 million people across 1.4 million square miles. Did you know we provide more geographic coverage right now than AT&T and Verizon combined on 5G? To be more precise, our 5G coverage is double AT&T and 3.5 times Verizon’s. They claim to be nationwide, but they really only cover a fraction of the geography that T-Mobile does. Verizon is showing up late to the party by using dynamic spectrum sharing to avoid being the only carrier without “nationwide 5G coverage when the iPhone 12 launched.” But because they’re sharing spectrum between LTE and 5G, their 5G median speeds and availability overall are the lowest of the big 3 and not much better than LTE. Well, our 5G speeds on low-band extended range 5G are twice as fast as LTE, thanks to our dedicated 600-megahertz spectrum.

Okay. The second element that really matters is the high-capacity, high-speed capabilities enabled by bigger channels of spectrum found in mid-band and high-band. This ultra-high-capacity 5G is where exciting things can happen. And that’s why our 2.5 gigahertz mid-band spectrum is the real Goldilocks band for 5G because it has both massive capacity and it has reach, measured in miles from our towers, not meters like the other guys. We now have 2.5 gigahertz deployed in over 400 cities and towns, covering over 30 million Americans. And we’re targeting more than a 1,000 cities and towns, covering 100 million people with our mid-band high-capacity 5G coverage by year-end, that’s just two months away, with plans to have nationwide 5G on 2.5 gigahertz by the end of next year. This high-capacity 5G is delivering average download speeds of around 300 megabits per second and gigabit peak speeds and that will continue to grow.

For all the crowing that Verizon has done around their high-capacity solution, Ultra Wideband, one analyst recently estimated that it only covers an estimated 2 million people. This aligns with the recent Ookla report which shows that Verizon customers only connected to the Ultra Wideband 5G less than 1% of the time. Said simply, our fast 5G reaches 15 times more people than Verizon’s today and could reach 50, 5-0, 50 times more people by the end of this year. Our 5G network is well ahead of the competition and it’s just keeps getting better.

Lastly, as you know, we’re expanding our Un-carrier strategy to leverage our leading 5G network and brand and scale to capture new market opportunities, and we’re doing it without losing sight of our core focus. We are continuing to expand our home Internet pilot, delivering broadband service at better prices to households across the US, with a special focus on small towns and rural America. We just expanded our pilot to parts of 450 cities and towns that were somewhat abandoned by AT&T, and we continue to lay the groundwork for our wider launch of 5G wireless broadband service for homes and businesses very soon.

And lastly, we had some exciting and long-awaited news with the nationwide launch of TVision. We are all about solving pain points and serving customers, and this latest Un-carrier move showcases that yet again. While there are just so many pain points in the TV arena. Customers are so tired of being forced into contracts with exploding bundles, and massive unadvertised fees and huge overpriced packages just to get live news and sports. We’re providing customers with the content and — that they want at an incredible value, which highlights the benefits of being with T-Mobile in the first place. This is all about driving our wireless business and it serves as an important enabler for our emerging home Internet business that I just talked about, as satisfied customers rely on T-Mobile more and more for their connectivity services.

So what should your main takeaways be? Just make sure you do a mute check. So, what should your main takeaways be from all of this, you guys? This was a stellar quarter, really buttressing the thesis that so many investors have about T-Mobile. We showed we can deliver incredible growth, in fact, the highest subscriber growth in our history, while simultaneously beating expectations on service revenue, EBITDA and EPS, and increasing guidance across the board, including for cash flow. Simultaneous growth and profitability, fueled by the rapid and faster-than-expected unlocking of synergies, a gift which will keep giving for years to come.

Far from being distracted by the merger, we’re already putting the results of our integration to work as a source of strength. We did it all while pulling away from the pack on what really matters, network and the customer experience, setting the stage for T-Mobile growth leadership in this market for the duration of the 5G era. Only one company will be positioned to provide the best network and the best value in the 5G era, and that’s T-Mobile. The benefits of all of that to our stakeholders, it’s just an exciting story that’s rapidly unfolding.

Okay. Now, I’m going to ask Peter Osvaldik to take us through the financials and our guidance. So Peter, take it away.

Peter Osvaldik — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike. As you can clearly see from our results, we delivered a quarter with record-setting customer growth while simultaneously posting strong financial results. And this profitable growth sets us up for an even stronger second half than we originally expected. So, as Mike mentioned, we’re raising guidance across the board as we continue to execute on our proven playbook of delivering growth and profitability.

All right. Let’s go ahead and jump right into the financial details for the quarter. Total service revenue grew to $14.1 billion on continued growth in postpaid and an increase in wholesale revenues as a result of the MVNO Agreement with DISH following the sales of the Sprint prepaid customers on July 1. Recall that the revenue attributable to the Sprint prepaid customers was reflected in discontinued operations in our Q2 results and, therefore, you see a sequential increase in reported wholesale service revenue in Q3.

Cost of services of $3.3 billion increased sequentially, driven by higher site cost due to the volume of upgrades we have completed, as well as higher merger-related costs, partially offset by additional synergies captured. Looking into Q4, we expect the full quarter impact of increased non-cash lease expense from a tower agreement signed in September, which will impact cost of services by approximately $150 million sequentially. Again, this is non-cash and is partially offset by continued synergy realization.

SG&A expenses of $4.9 billion were down sequentially, primarily due to lower merger-related costs as much of those costs were severance and transaction-related in Q2. Additionally, we also had lower bad debt and sales expenses along with additional synergies captured in Q3. We expect seasonally higher sales costs in the fourth quarter related to the iPhone launch and holiday promotional environment.

Q3 net income of $1.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1 were impacted by $208 million and $0.17 of merger-related costs, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $7.1 billion, which increased sequentially, primarily due to higher postpaid service and equipment revenues, partially offset by higher cost of equipment sales and cost of services.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.8 billion, which includes $379 million for merger-related costs. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest of $108 million, amounted to $3.2 billion as we accelerated the build-out of our nationwide 5G network and ramp network integration activities.

Free cash flow was $352 million, already achieving the low end of our second half guidance even with higher capital spending.

Postpaid ARPA, or average revenue per account, amounted to $133.03 and postpaid phone ARPU was $48.55. The sequential increase in postpaid phone ARPU was primarily driven by higher premium service revenues, and we expect Q4 to trend closer to Q2 levels with promotional activities.

And I have to mention the ongoing work done to significantly improve our capital structure and strengthen our balance sheet. Last month, we issued nearly $9 billion of secured notes with an average rate of 2.99% and an average tenure of 23.4 years. Collectively, since the merger closed, we have more than doubled the average maturity of our debt portfolio from 4.3 years to 9.2 years, and lowered the average cost of debt from approximately 5.7% to approximately 5.1% excluding the non-cash amortization of swaps.

Okay. Let me come to our guidance, which we are raising across the board as both growth and profitability were much stronger than originally anticipated. Again, we wanted to provide this guidance and prioritize transparency even during these uncertain times. While ranges for Q4 can be inferred, we are updating our guidance in the context of our previously provided second half of 2020 outlook. We had originally guided the 1.7 million to 1.9 million postpaid net adds in the second half of 2020. Well, we checked that off the list in Q3 alone. So, in a Q4 exclusive, we’re providing postpaid phone guidance. We’ll look to continue to lead the industry in postpaid phone growth and expect postpaid phone net customer additions between 600,000 and 700,000 in the fourth quarter. Also for Q4, we expect a more balanced mix of postpaid phone and postpaid other net additions relative to the extended educational opportunities that we saw in Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $13.6 billion to $13.7 billion for the back half of 2020, up $1 billion original second half guidance and includes leasing revenues of $2.5 billion to 2.6 billion. The implied Q4 guide reflects our expectations for seasonally higher costs related to the iPhone launch and holiday promotional environment, as well as the non-cash straight-line lease expense impact from our recent tower agreement.

Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest are expected to be between $6.7 billion and $6.9 billion at the high end of our prior guidance, driven by strong momentum on our network deployment. For the second half of 2020, merger-related costs, not included in adjusted EBITDA, are unchanged from our prior guidance and expected to be $800 million to $1 billion before taxes. You will notice that this implies an increase from Q3 levels as we continue increasing momentum across operational integration activities.

Net cash provided by operating activities, including payments for merger-related cost is expected to be in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.1 billion, up from our original guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion. And free cash flow, including payments for merger-related costs is now expected to be in the range of $700 million to $900 million, also increasing from our original guidance of $300 million to $500 million.

And our effective tax rate for the second half of 2020 is now expected to be in the range of 20% to 23%. This is a lower rate than our previous guidance, primarily due to higher pre-tax book income. And as Mike mentioned, we are looking forward to an Analyst Day in Q1 following year end results to provide updated color around synergies and long-term guidance, as well as a strategic overview of the business. We know this is an update you’ve all been waiting for and our entire team is excited to share with you all that we have going on.

Okay. Now, let’s get to your questions. You can ask your questions via phone or via Twitter. We will start with a question on the phone. Operator, first question, please.

