Trex Company Inc (TREX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) Q3 2020 earnings call

Corporate Participants:

Viktoriia Nakhla — Investor Relations

William R. Gupp — Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Bryan H. Fairbanks — President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis C. Schemm — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Trex Company Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Viktoriia Nakhla, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Viktoriia Nakhla — Investor Relations

With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Dennis is Bill Gupp, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, as well as other members of Trex management.

The Company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the third quarter 2020.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Gupp. Bill?

William R. Gupp — Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Thank you, Viktoriia. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements on this call regarding the Company’s expected future performance and conditions constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs as well as our 1933 and other 1934 Act filings with the SEC. And additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be referenced in this call.

A reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release at trex.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

With that introduction, I will turn the call over to Bryan Fairbanks.

Bryan H. Fairbanks — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bill. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining our earnings call to review Trex Company third quarter results and discuss our business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021. This was another quarter of record revenue and earnings as we continue to navigate a very robust demand environment while progressing with a major capacity expansion program to ensure Trex can meet strong demand in the future. I want to take a moment to highlight a few specific areas that are pivotal to Trex’s success and thank all who helped us achieve that success.

First, we have the strongest channel partners in the industry and we recognize that they are key to Trex’s growth. They have managed through the rapidly changing 2020 pandemic environment exceedingly well. Also, many thanks to our sales team who has tirelessly traveled to local markets to support Trex customers, contractors and retailers. Lastly, I must note the extraordinary dedication of our manufacturing and supply chain teams who have adjusted to the new safety protocols while making packaging and shipping our products, working to install new capacity and providing training to the many new employees joining our team to support our production expansion.

So I thank all members of the Trex team for their dedication and extraordinary efforts and helping us achieve another successful quarter as we work safely through the current pandemic to service our customers. In the third quarter, residential product sales growth accelerated 20% as we utilized capacity gains from incremental lines in existing facilities to address broad-based demand. Robust demand for decking is not a new trend. Outdoor living has long represented one of the fastest growing categories within the repair and remodel sector.

In our view, COVID-19 is providing a tailwind for an already strong category. It has brought the usability, comfort and enjoyment of the home to the forefront of consumers’ minds. To meet the current and expected future demand, we continue to execute on our capacity expansion, which once completed will increase Trex’s decking capacity by approximately 70%. As signaled in previous calls, this quarter we experienced increased labor cost as we recruit and train employees ahead of bringing the new production online. Thanks to our highly efficient operating model, we were able to offset these expenses in the third quarter to report a 13% increase in net income adjusted for the warranty charge and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29%.

To offset these additional cost longer term, we recently announced price increases on certain products, set to take effect at the beginning of next year. Dennis will share more details on this in a moment. Trex Commercial performed in line with our expectations in the third quarter, posting steady revenue results and a steady margin profile. With new leadership in place and the engineering capabilities we have in-house, we see multiple opportunities to expand this part of our business and continue to innovate in the commercial railing space.

We entered this period of accelerating demand for residential products with our broadest range of decking and railing products. Consumer demand for our game changing Enhance product line continues to exceed expectations. This offering significantly expand our total addressable market by providing homeowners with an affordable, high performance and eco-friendly alternative to pressure treated wood decking. While Enhance is off to a great start, there remains ample runway ahead of us as we pursue this market share conversion for years to come.

With the success of Enhance product line and its appeal to the cost conscious consumer and the continued success of our premium Select and Transcend decking and railing lines, we are seeing growth across our entire product portfolio. For more than a decade, Transcend has set the bar for aesthetics performance and design within the industry and for homeowners who seek the best for their outdoor spaces. Proving this point, feedback from contractors continues to be positive, and indicate a healthy backlog of projects with no signs of abating. Since Trex’s inception, we’ve developed and nurtured longstanding relationships with the top specialty material distributors, pro channel dealers and DIY retailers making Trex, the most widely available and purchased brand throughout North America and increasingly around the world.

These relationships are one of the fundamental elements that position Trex for inclusion on the recently announced Fortune magazine 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. As we have done in the past, Trex will continue to earn the business from the best distributors, dealers and retailers by ensuring they grow alongside Trex as we invest in our brand and deliver market-leading products that meet the needs of homeowners seeking to improve their outdoor living spaces. The needs of our channel partners, customers and investors also includes a focus on sustainability.

From inception Trex has led the industry in the use of recycled raw materials and uses 95% recycled content in our decking product lines as well as recycled content in our aluminum railing systems. In early October, we were honored with the 2020 Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group recognizing our ongoing commitment to sustainability illustrated through our proprietary manufacturing process, commercial and community recycling programs and measurable positive environmental impacts. Key to winning this latest honor is the Company’s highly effective NexTrex recycling program, which makes it easy for retailers, distributors and consumers to responsibly recycle plastic waste.

Recently, our NexTrex recycling program reached a monumental milestone of GBP1 billion of recycled material collected through participating partners. As we look forward to the fourth quarter and next year, our fourth quarter guidance points to year-over-year sales growth of 30% at the midpoint of guidance. And for 2021, we expect strong double-digit sales growth.

I will now pass the call to Dennis and share — to share more details on our financial performance.

Dennis C. Schemm — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Bryan and good afternoon. Consolidated net sales increased 19% to $232 million during the third quarter, led by 20% growth in net sales of Trex Residential Products that reflected robust end market demand across our residential product lines. Trex Commercial Products contributed $13 million to consolidated net sales in the quarter, an 11% increase from the year ago quarter. During the third quarter, we recognized a one-time $6.5 million charge to our warranty reserve for this legacy surface flaking issue that affected a portion of the products manufactured at our Nevada plant prior to 2007. To put this amount in perspective, the average cash impact is less than $500,000 per year through 2035.

Consolidated gross margin in the third quarter was 36.7% or 39.5%, after adjusting for the warranty charge compared to 42.4% for the 2019 third quarter. Trex Residential Products gross margin was 37.4% or 40.4% after adjusting for the warranty charge, compared to 43.4% in the year-ago quarter. As we anticipated, our gross margin was impacted by hiring and training costs in advance of our capacity ramp up in Virginia continued COVID management costs and depreciation due to capital expansion expenditures partially offset by favorable material cost due to managing our enhanced profile to the lower weight target.

To offset these additional costs, we recently announced a mid-single-digit price increase on multiple products across our decking and railing portfolio. Trex Commercial performed in line with our expectations in the third quarter, posting steady revenue growth at 11% compared to the 2019 third quarter, reflecting the underlying growth in the commercial segment. Gross margin at Trex Commercial was 24.4% compared to 26.5% in last year’s third quarter. We continue to leverage our operational infrastructure, increasing SG&A expense by only 2% to $28 million from $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, resulting in 200 basis point reduction in SG&A as a percentage of sales.

We expect to continue to gain significant operating leverage with SG&A expenses growing at a slower rate than net sales. In addition, our effective tax rate in the third quarter was relatively unchanged at 25.3% compared to 24.7% in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 60 basis points. Net income was $43 million or $0.37 per diluted share, up 2% and 3% respectively from the $42 million or $0.36 per diluted share reported in the third quarter of 2019 adjusted for the stock split that took effect September 14. Adjusted for the warranty charge, net income was $48 million or $0.41 per diluted share, an increase of 13% and 14% respectively. EBITDA was up 5% to $61 million, while EBITDA margin was 26.6% compared to 30.1%. Exclusive of the warranty charge, EBITDA and EBITDA margin were $68 million and 29.4% respectively.

We see EBITDA as a better indicator of our financial performance, and we believe that over the long term, we will continue to improve our operating leverage and expand our EBITDA margin. Summarizing our year-to-date results, consolidated net sales were $653 million representing a 12% increase from $581 million in 2019. Trex Residential net sales increased 13% to $614 million. Year-to-date net income was $132 million or $1.14 per diluted share, up 21% and 23% respectively from $109 million or $0.93 per diluted share, when adjusted for the stock split. EBITDA was up 23% to $188 million, while EBITDA margin expanded 260 basis points to 28.8%. Adjusted for the warranty charge, net income was $137 million or $1.18 per diluted share, up 26% and 27% respectively. And EBITDA and EBITDA margin increased 28% to $194 million and 360 basis points to 29.8% respectively.

Related to the balance sheet and cash flow, as mentioned on previous calls, we were carrying higher than usual levels of accounts receivable, which are related to sales support and incentive programs provided to our channel partners. Receivables will return to a more normalized level by year end. We have had no issues, nor foresee any issues with the collectability of our accounts receivables. Capital expenditures for the 2020 nine-month period increased to $100 million, compared to $37 million for the 2019 nine-month period primarily related to our ongoing capacity expansion. Three new production lines in our Nevada facility are fully operational and the production lines at our new Virginia facility will start coming online in the first quarter of 2021 and continue to ramp up through the second quarter.

We continue to fund all capital needs from cash flow and had no additional borrowings under our revolver at quarter end, providing Trex with an untapped $300 million of available borrowing capacity. Given our confidence in underlying demand and the growth in outdoor living, the Trex Board of Directors reinstated our share buyback program. In 2017, the Board of Directors authorized up to 11.6 million share repurchases, 2.8 million shares have been repurchased to date totaling $3 million at an average cost of $36.65 per share.

I will now provide additional insight regarding our guidance. We expect consolidated net sales for the 4th quarter to be in the range of $210 million to $220 million. We expect full year incremental gross margin to be at the lower end of the 5% to 50% range. Excluding the warranty reserve, but inclusive of additional covered related expenses higher inflation and logistics costs associated with start-up as we approach our Virginia facility coming online. We expect start-up cost to persist into 2021 as we continue to ramp the facility. Full year consolidated SG&A as a percentage of sales is projected to improve by approximately 150 basis points over the prior year. Our tax rate is anticipated of approximately 25%. We expect full year spending on capex spend to be in the range of $150 million to $170 million. For the full year, working capital will normalize to historical levels.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Bryan.

Bryan H. Fairbanks — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dennis. Year-to-date results put Trex on track for another record year with 16% growth, including fourth quarter guidance at the midpoint. Even more importantly, we do not see the growth slowing and we expect to follow up with strong double-digit sales growth in 2021. This positive outlook reflects a combination of the strength of the outdoor living category, our brand leadership and our product line-up that allows us to compete effectively from the entry level to premium level decking and railing products. We continue to be excited about the significant conversion opportunity from wood to Trex products. Operator, I’d now like to open the call to questions.

