Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Michelle Qi — Senior Manager, Investor Relations

James Jianzhang Liang — Co-founder, Executive Chairman of the Board

Jane-Jie-Sun — Chief Executive Officer, Director

Cindy Xiaofan Wang — Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Presentation:

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Trip.com Group 2021 Q1 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Michelle Qi, Senior IR Director of Trip.com Group. Please go ahead.

Michelle Qi — Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to Trip.com Group’s 2021 Q1 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Mr. James Liang, Executive Chairman of the Board; Ms. Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Cindy Wang, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we will discuss our future outlook and performance which are forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as such our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in Trip.com Group’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trip.com Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

James, Jane and Cindy will share our strategy and business updates, operating highlights and financial performance for the first quarter of 2021 as well as the outlook for the second quarter of 2021. After the prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session.

With that, I will turn the call over to James. James, please.

James Jianzhang Liang — Co-founder, Executive Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Michelle. Thank you everyone for joining us on the call today.

Due to China’s successful containment of the pandemic, the recovery of China’s domestic travel market continues to show momentum. The border is still shut, many have turned to domestic travel, so high quality scenic paths and destinations. During the May state holiday, approximately 230 million trips were made by tourists domestically, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2019 before COVID, setting up new all-time highs for the holiday. In our platform, long distance travel across provinces in Mainland China has made a full recovery and short distance local travel continues its strongest growth trajectory.

Trip.com Group’s mission is to pursue the perfect trip for a better world. Throughout the past two decades, we have continuously exploring and innovating to further improve our offerings. We have established a leading global one stop travel platform where users can easily find comprehensive products with reliable services and guarantees and differentiated travel content, all reachable within the few taps on mobile application.

Following the strong recovery of China domestic travel market, we have successfully launched our secondary listing in Hong Kong in April. This marks a milestone in our development from which we embarked our new journey. Currently, our market share in China’s domestic travel market is only in mid-teens, while global market share is still in the low single digits. We’re excited for the potential of our growth.

Going forward, we will continue to focus on the following major areas to sustain the group’s long-term development as well as bringing new value to the industry. First, continue to improve our product offerings and service quality, we will be pushing ahead with more in-depth to our products to meet the evolving needs of the post-pandemic travelers. While strengthening collaboration and cross-sales between business lines, we provided a comprehensive yet hassle-free one-stop travel experience.

Second is content oriented innovation to engage users and stimulate travel. We will continue to see Trip.com Group transform from solely purchasing platforms to hubs of travel inspiration posting the best travel deals. By hosting more comprehensive travel content such as live streaming, enhance information feeds and short videos, we are able to ignite greater interest in travel and facilitates new trends such as significant increase in short distance travels and trips to long-haul destinations in the past year.

Third, foster the content ecosystem with our power marketing hub, Star Hub as the center piece to boost our partners’ marketing capability on our platform. Star Hub functions as a flagship store for our partners where they are able to integrate differentiated travel content and a wide variety of tailored product offerings, driving huge traffic volume and develop exposure with intense promotions, thereby bolstering their brand image and boosting customer engagement, both maintain and expand our global perspective every maneuver have initiated, we’ve tested and proved successful in our domestic market is a new valuable asset for global development. We are putting this advantageous position to use in our preparation for the upcoming global travel recovery.

Progressing in these areas require investments in technology and R&D as a driver for efficiency and growth. We believe our investments will create long-term value not only for our users, but also for our shareholders, the travel industry and society as a whole. We want to thank our users for their loyalty and trust, our business partners for their understanding and support and our more than 30,000 employees around the world for their hard work and commitment to customers and partners during such a difficult time. They are the ones driving us to greater success.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jane for operating highlights.

Jane-Jie-Sun — Chief Executive Officer, Director

Thanks, James. Good morning, everyone. I would like to first quickly walk through our Q1 results and then touch base on our post-pandemic growth drivers and the future opportunities.

First, Q1 overall highlights. Due to the travel restrictions in Mainland China to contain virus in January and February of 2021 are on Chinese New Year, our topline decreased by 13% year-over-year and about 50% as compared to the same period in 2019. Despite such challenges, China’s domestic travel market rebounded strongly in March and with even great momentum in April and May. Both hotel and air ticket have grown strongly. Cross sales between air to hotel products in Q1 increased significantly compared to the same period in 2019. We are also delighted to see revenue from other business lines in Q1 exceeded that the same period in 2019. Revenue from corporate travel management had completely recovered compared to 2019 pre-COVID and new initiatives such as travel financing services and domestic travel advertisement have both delivered strong results.

Second, May Labor Day holiday highlights. As China control pandemic effectively, accelerate to vaccination significantly and removed domestic travel restriction, the pent-up demand of travel volume has been unleashed during the May Labor Day holiday. Our total number of domestic booking for five-day break show year-over-year growth of approximately 270% compared to 2020 and they represent a more than 30% increase compared to the same period in 2019 pre-COVID. Significant increase were recorded across many business areas. Daily average data were used since the 2019 May Labor Day weekend were one day shorter than it was for 2020 and 2021.

Daily average domestic hotel GMV during the Labor Day weekend saw a surge of 390% growth compared to 2020 and close to 50% growth compared to 2019 pre-COVID. Daily domestic hotel GMV recorded historic high in the first three days for the holiday season. Daily average domestic air ticket booking also saw a 190% year-over-year growth compared with 2020 and approximately 30% growth compared to 2019 pre-COVID. During this period, we also observed new trends in customer behavior. First, with the national borders remain shut, domestic travel has become the best solution to meet the pent-up outbound travel demand. We believe this has driven a rapid growth of quality leisure travel. Bookings for mid to high-end hotels has spearheaded the growth in the past 12 months. A rise in demand for quality travel is also shaping the supply side. In the past year, we have strengthened our product offering. We believe our newly expanded inventory will continue to contribute to the long-term growth of quality leisure market after the reopening of the national borders.

Second, long distance travel across provinces has completely recovered. In addition, short distance and intra-province travel represents a new growth driver. In the May Labor Day weekend, average daily domestic hotel GMV for intra-provincial increased more than 60% compared to 2019 pre-COVID and average daily GMV for domestic attractions and activities doubled compared to 2019 pre-COVID.

Third, content strategy. When travelers are seeking an elevated travel experience, they also are increasingly enjoying the excitement of discovery, hearings and being inspired by the rich content. Nowadays, we are all digitally connected and technology constantly drive the evolution of the industry. The boundary between offline and online engagement has blurred. A true one-stop platform should transcend the convention search to book model. Trip.com Group is not only focusing on the development of the very best purchasing platform, but also becoming the hub of inspiration. As we continue to implement our content strategy, our Ctrip mobile app has undergone significant update over the past months. The live stream channel is now an open platform, featuring KOLs and industry partners. Hundreds of live events were streamlined in April and DAU for the live streaming section app doubled months over months.

We also launched Star Hub over travel marketing hub. In late April, through Star Hub, commerce and suppliers are given the tool to deliver differentiated and tailor-made travel content and wide the diversity of marketing activity. To interact with our high quality users and gain exposure with Star Hub and existing Trip.com Group marketing channel in their arsenals, partners can extend and enhance their marketing performance to drive traffic volume and conversion. In less than one month, more than 150 destinations, hotels, theme parks and attractions have already joined the Star Hub. We expect to see it growing into a rich content ecosystem.

During the past quarter, number of travel KOLs on our platform increased by more than 50% sequentially. The enriched content resulted in high number of users visits and longer user time spent on the content channel. During the Labor Day weekend, more than 40% of the app users visited our content channel. We will continue to focus on the improvement of the content generation and delivery and create information feeds our users go to source for travel destination and ideas and inspiration.

Fourth, corporate travel management. While the leisure travel is growing healthily, we are also excited to see corporate management business also fully recovered from the negative impact of the pandemic. Despite the alternative use of Baidu’s conferences, business travelers recovered strongly along with the economic growth in the domestic China market. We also see shifting trend with business travelers turning to corporate management services from other channels. This will form a strong cornerstone for the long-term development of our corporate travel management.

Fifth, overseas market. Although the world is still facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19, we are encouraged by the development of vaccine. On one hand, we are fully prepared to take care of the advantage of that approach in international travel recovery. On the other hand, we also continue to support different destination markets to promote local domestic travel under the current situation before the border opens. For our overseas market, culture reservation for the domestic travelers in the countries outside of China have already recovered to pre-pandemic level in the recent months, driven by increased number of domestic space in respective markets. We expect to see volume bouncing back at a great scale when cross-border restrictions are lifted and global travel reopens.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Cindy.

Cindy Xiaofan Wang — Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Thanks, Jane. Good morning everyone. To avoid comparing with the same period in 2020 when the pandemic outbreak first appeared, I will instead compare our performance in the first quarter with the same period in 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB4.1 billion, representing a 50% decrease from the same period in 2019. The first half of the quarter was significantly impacted by the resurgence of COVID cases in China and the travel restrictions that followed. However, our domestic business showed strong resilience and quickly rebounded after the Chinese New Year holiday. Both our domestic hotel and air business have fully recovered to pre-COVID level since early March and achieved a double-digit growth during the months compared with the same period in 2019.

Revenues from corporate travel business grew 6% in Q1 compared with 2019, mainly driven by the expansion of its client flow and increase of cross-selling to accommodation products. Revenues for our other business grew 17% in Q1 compared with 2019, thanks to the fast development of our new initiatives such as travel financing services and domestic travel advertisement business. Gross margin was 75% for the first quarter of 2021, decreased from 82% for the previous quarter, largely due to the travel restrictions at the outset of 2021.

Excluding share-based compensation charges, our adjusted operating expenses decreased by 30% compared with the same period in 2019 and were flattish compared to the previous quarter. Adjusted product development expenses for the first quarter increased by 9% to RMB 2.1 billion from the previous quarter, primarily due to fluctuation expenses related to product development personnel. Total headcount in our product and development team is largely stable and the average salary increased modestly as we entered into 2021.

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter decreased by 22% to RMB930 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to the decrease in expenses related to sales and marketing promotional activities in response to the decrease of the travel demand in the quarter. Adjusted G&A expenses for the first quarter increased by 20% from the previous quarter, mainly due to the fluctuations in the allowance for the expected credit loss.

Following the common market practice, we started to disclose adjusted EBITDA from this quarter. The difference between adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating income represents the depreciation and amortization expenses, which is available on our 6-K Form. Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB216 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was negative 5% for the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS were RMB2.88 or $0.44 for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding share-based compensation charges and fair value changes of equity security investments and exchangeable senior notes, non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share and per ADS were RMB0.34 or $0.05 for the first quarter of 2021.

As of March 31st, 2021, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB66.1 billion or $10.1 billion. With the successful dual listing in Hong Kong in April, we have further strengthened our cash balance by around $1.2 billion.

As a listed company on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, we need to comply with regulations and follow the common practices adopted by public companies in the Hong Kong market. As a result, going forward, we will no longer provide guidance for the coming quarter, instead, we would like to provide some recent colors of our business. For the quarter-to-date, our total revenues was up by more than 80% year-on-year, mainly driven by the growth in domestic accommodation and air ticket reservations while international revenue was still under pressure compared with the same period of 2019 domestic accommodation and air ticketing reservations were both up by more than 20% quarter-to-date. Also, the fast recovery of domestic China travel is gradually making up the loss of our business. Recently, our total hotel reservation have returned to pre-COVID level while price is still under pressure. We remain committed to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.