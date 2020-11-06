TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Thanks, Jewel. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our call. Joining me today is our CEO, Steve Kaufer; and our CFO, Ernst Teunissen. Last night after market closed, we distributed and filed our third quarter 2020 earnings release and made available our shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website. In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call.

Also on our IR site, you will find supplemental financial information which includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as other metrics. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain estimates and other forward-looking statements that represent management’s view as of today, November 6, 2020. Tripadvisor disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Please refer to our earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC for information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Stephen Kaufer — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Will. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. I’m going to make some summary remarks about the quarter and then we’ll pass the call to Ernst for some remarks on our financials before we open up the call to your questions. As described in our release and shareholder letter that we posted last night, our third quarter results improved versus second quarter in the midst what has been an unprecedented period for our industry and for the world, with consumer demand and revenue performance as percentages of last year’s levels, improved each month throughout the quarter.

While Q3 showed a nice recovery trend in recent months, the travel industries’ recovery progress has slowed, particularly in Europe supporting our view that the near-term path will be uneven. Fortunately, we have planned appropriately for a variety of recovery scenarios and we are committed to supporting consumers and partners throughout. We also remain confident that with each passing month, the world is closer to important medical developments that will meaningfully restore consumer confidence in travel and allow for a broad based travel rebound. In the meantime, we remain focused on factors inside our control, maintaining focus on executing on our One Tripadvisor initiatives that deepen customer relationships, deliver more value to consumers and partners and position the business well for many years to come.

We are making great progress despite the challenging backdrop. In Q3, we expanded our Travel Safe initiative to include more than 120,000 hospitality businesses enabling them to efficiently communicate health and safety information to perspective travelers, drive engagement and recover faster. We also recently launched two new B2B products for hospitality clients further signaling our ongoing commitment to support partners and deliver them more value as travel and dining starts to come back.

And finally, within the next few months, we plan on — we plan to begin rolling out our first direct to consumer subscription offering and are very excited by this new opportunity to deliver meaningful value in the light to premium members. So what would undoubtedly remains a very difficult operating environment, we are pleased with what we have been able to accomplish. Before I pass the call to Ernst, I want to once again extend the thank you to all frontline workers to their tireless hard work during this difficult time. Of course, I also want to thank each and every Tripadvisor, Inc. employee for their talent and dedication. Better days will come and we are doing what’s necessary to emerge stronger than before.

Ernst Teunissen — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Steve and good morning, everyone. On our last two calls, I have described how we quickly adapted our business to its new reality. In the third quarter, we minimized operating expenses and generated positive adjusted EBITDA. Despite the fact that revenue was only 35% of last year’s comparable period, we remain squarely on track for over $200 million of fixed and discretionary cost savings this year versus 2019. That will be clearly more as variable cost like performance marketing are included. And our quarterly fixed and discretionary run rate decreased by $67 million in Q3 versus the first quarter of this year.

It’s a testament to our business model, our flexible cost structure and proactive cost reduction efforts that we were able to produce positive adjusted EBITDA even at such sharply reduced revenue levels this year. We — we also strengthened our liquidity position, with the bond issuance in Q3. And at the end of Q3, we had cash of nearly $450 million as well as $1 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facility, which keeps us adequately prepared for a variety of COVID recovery scenarios. We believe that our concerted cost savings and our funding efforts, combined with the many new revenue initiatives that Steve just mentioned, and we’ll talk more about on this call, put us in an excellent position to benefit financially when the travel market inevitably comes roaring back.

