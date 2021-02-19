TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Stephen Kaufer — President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone. 2020 was a challenging year and fundamentally optimistic. Inflection curves have been, vaccines are being distributed. And from what we see on our site and hear in our research, travelers are all eager to get back out and explore the world. As we’ve described in our shareholder letter, we made a bunch of tough decisions last year. We also showed up our liquidity thought to work helping customers make the best of the current situation with initiatives like travel safe. And most importantly from my perspective, we prepared TripAdvisor to emerge as a stronger, more focused company when travel comes back. And I’m really proud of what we accomplished.

We soft launched our new TripAdvisor Plus product in record time. We’re focused on making the core experience of TripAdvisor more engaging and personal for all travelers. And we’ve got some great teams in place growing our exciting restaurants and attraction businesses. We entered 2021 excited about the important role that TripAdvisor can play in the recovery. It is based upon our historical reputation as a trusted guidance platform, but also because for new initiatives that are ready to help travelers take amazing trips.

Let me also take a minute to thank everyone at TRIP for their commitment during this past year. Know that your hard work is what has positioned our company to help hundreds of millions of travelers get back out on that road again. And all of that makes 2021 look like a pretty exciting year for us.

Ernst, let me turn it over to you for additional thoughts.

Ernst Teunissen — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Steve, and good morning, everyone. Our fourth quarter mirrored most of the financial themes of our previous 2020 earnings calls that we’ve done. Lessen our control, of course, has been how COVID has continue to impact revenue with all of our business lines very much impacted again in Q4, but uneven stories by geography and type of business. For instance, our restaurants revenue performed very strongly in Q3 as most of the European restaurants were open and then took a step back again in Q4 with most of Europe locking down. And restaurants might be among the first revenue lines to actually benefit again when Europe reopens again.