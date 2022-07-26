TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q2 2022 earnings call dated

Janet Huffman — Chief Financial Officer

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

Janet Huffman — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining us today. I'd like to welcome you to our 2022 second quarter financial results conference call.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Suren Ajjarapu, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Suren?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Janet. We continue to see revenue improvement in 2022, and our revenue base continues to return to the core TRxADE pharmaceutical market platform. Our nationwide footprint continues to grow as we relentlessly focus on exciting new ways to support our large growing network of registered users, developing technology and products that better enable them to service their respective customers, the end users, strengthening their loyalty to their local retail pharmacy. Before we do a more detailed walk-through of financial and operational results of the quarter, for those of you who are new to the company I’d like to walk you through who we are or how we are digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience for the optimization of drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement.

Prior to the launch of TRxADE, obtaining drug codes as an independent pharmacy was an extremely laborious and time-inefficient process, with no insight or transparency into fair market price or what others are paying for the same drug. Traditional wholesalers would provide unfavorable payment terms, slow delivery and create a difficult conundrum for the approximate 19,400 independent pharmacies nationwide.

We identified this market inefficiency as well as incredible potential in these independent pharmacies, which together maintained an estimated approximately $67.1 billion in annual purchasing power, and proceeded to launch TRxADE. We design, own and operate a business-to-business web-based market platform, bringing together the nation’s independent pharmacies with the accredited national pharmaceutical suppliers to provide a uniquely efficient and transparent buying and selling process.

Our platform lets independent pharmacies know that they are receiving a fair price from competing players and at fair payment terms and often with next-day delivery. We believe this radical price transparency, economy of scale and competition among suppliers leads up to a 10% reduction in a pharmacy’s total annual drug purchase costs, with a drug-level savings of up to 90% on some certain pharmaceutical products. Our platform saves pharmacies from having to manually compare prices across distributors, saving hundreds of hours of unnecessary labor annually and eliminating negative reimbursements or fulfilling a prescription at a loss.

Our revenue model is simple. We’re paid an administrative fee of up to 6% of the buying price on a generic pharmaceutical and up to a 1% on branded pharmaceuticals that pass through our pharmaceutical platform, similar to PayPal or Visa-like model. To-date, we have seen incredible success in garnering attention from these independent pharmacies nationwide, validating our business model. Our TRxADE platform currently has over 13,815 registered members. New registered members in 2022 represent approximately 658 new members in the first half of 2022, with 339 new members added in the second quarter of 2022 itself.

This is compared to 190 for the second quarter of 2021 and 420 for the first half 2021. Another exciting growth metric on our TRxADE platform includes a 21% increase in sales volume processed across our platform in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021. Our TRxADE platform revenue also increased 11% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

TRxADE Prime has also experienced exciting growth in the quarter. Comparing the second quarter of 2022 to 2021 reflects a $1.4 million increase in revenue and increases in the number of orders processed by approximately 330%. TRxADE Prime also reflected a 715% increase in the number of units sold for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021. We expect this growth to continue in 2022.

TRxADE Prime also announced a preferred distribution agreement with GALT Pharmaceuticals in July of 2022. The agreement with GALT adds single-source and multisource products to the TRxADE Prime catalog directly, the manufacturer of GALT Pharmaceuticals. The partnerships add to the mission of helping our independent pharmacies and their members access top medication products as a part of the TRxADE HEALTH network. The partnership with the GALT Pharmaceuticals will diversify our product offering and renews our commitment to our independent pharmacies.

On the capital markets front, we continue to be initiative-taking and presented at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference on the panel Technology Improving Healthcare held on March 30. I also attended the LD Micro Invitational held on June 7 through June 9. We attended conferences with the goal of enhancing broader investor awareness for our company.

I’d like to now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Janet Huffman, to walk through some key financial highlights from the second quarter of 2022.

Janet Huffman — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Suren. Let’s discuss second quarter 2022 results. Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 increased 73% to $3.3 million compared to revenue of $1.9 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to revenue generated by our TRxADE platform and TRxADE Prime. Due to increased revenues generated by the TRxADE platform and TRxADE Prime, gross profit increased to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2021. As a percent of revenue, our gross profit decreased to 36% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 44% in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.3 million compared to $3.4 million in the same quarter last year. The expense decrease for these comparable periods is primarily due to a $1.2 million loss on inventory investment recognized in 2021, significantly increasing operating expenses for 2021 as compared to 2022. Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million or $0.13 per basic and diluted share outstanding compared to $2.6 million or $0.32 per basic and diluted share outstanding for the same quarter in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was negative $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to negative $1.2 million in the same quarter last year. Looking at our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $3.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash was mainly due to our IT initiatives, our investment in SOSRx, increased salaries and wages, legal expenses and other administrative expenses as well as a cash prepayment for inventory that will fulfill a sales order in the third quarter of 2022.

With that, I will turn the call back to Suren for closing remarks.

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Janet. In summary, we’re focusing on exciting new strategic partnerships to drive forward our core business, which is our marketplace, while diversifying our revenue base. Taken as a whole, I think we are building an incredible compelling health care ecosystem, allowing consumers access to affordable health care while building an exciting value proposition for all stakeholders. I look forward to seeing what the future holds as we continue our rapid pace of operational execution, creating sustainable long-term value for my fellow shareholders.

With that, I’ll turn it over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session. Operator?

Thank you, sir. And our first question comes from the line of Allen Klee with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Good afternoon. Can you give us a sense of how — do you think that will have sequential revenue growth for each quarter for the rest of ’22?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

First of all, thank you, Allen. We still continue to see some issues in the supply chain as well as the expenses in the transportation charges. That’s towards the expenses. So towards the revenue, we see a little bit of sequential growth, but we feel confident that we’ll be having a sequential growth in the next two quarters, yes.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Great. And then in terms of your gross margins, they were hit a little bit with — I believe, due to TRxADE Prime expanding. Do you believe that over the rest of the year that the gross margin should stay at the level they’re at now or should improve? Or how should we think about that?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Janet, do you want to take that question?

Janet Huffman — Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Not a problem. You’re right. The gross margin, from a dollar perspective increased, from a percent of revenue did decrease because there — the COGS on the platform side are — there are not, right? And so when we grow the IPS revenue, we will see increased COGS as well. We’ve made some adjustments there. And I think that we will see some sustained gross margin as we move through the last two quarters of the year. Yeah.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Okay. Any update on your SOSRx partnership and also on the general purpose — the GPOs that you’re working on?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. The SOSRx partnership just started. We signed the deal back in February. It took us a couple of months to even pitch in the technology to the manufacturer. So we probably won’t see any revenues the rest of the year. Hopefully, probably in the first quarter of next year, we will try to see some revenues. As far as the GPOs are concerned, we’ll continue to add more members. That’s what you see, the membership growth, I think, and as mentioned earlier, the first quarter — the second quarter itself, 339, overall, 600-plus odd members that we’ve added in the first 6 months. So that’s where you see a lot of the GPO pharmacies are joining our platform.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Thank you. I’ll jump back in the queue.

Our next question goes to the line of Howard Halpern with Taglich Brothers. Please proceed with your question.

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

Good afternoon guys.

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon Howard.

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

If you could provide maybe a little bit more color on the recently announced agreement with GALT. And are you seeking other products with GALT or other pharmacies to do that kind of distribution? And what kind of business opportunity is there for that personalized, I guess, distribution?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Our main products or rather our main customer base is independent pharmacies, right? So we’re trying to bring manufacturer access to these specialty drugs that independent pharmacies don’t have. So those relationships will give them the access to the drug in the first place and then higher margin that they can get from the reimbursement. So that’s the reason. It’s bringing the manufacturer direct versus going through a big wholesale chain or wholesalers that they lose the margin. And we’re trying to bring the manufacturer direct to independent pharmacies.

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

Okay. And just in terms of operating expenses, are we going to see that, I guess, improve a little bit as time goes by with some cost-cutting measures? Or are we in that $2.2 million range for the foreseeable future?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

As you’re aware, all the industries are facing the same, the inflation issues. So we have to take care of our employees by increasing their salaries. Otherwise, we get threatened by their leaving and stuff. So I probably see that next two to three quarters sustainable at that level, $2.3 million level. Probably in 2023, we’ll be able to see some improvements in those expenses.

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

Okay. And just one additional question. With the Prime offering growing fairly rapidly, and you talked about how the gross margin is, but do you have to add any operating expenses for — as Prime grows, or if Prime grows, your operating expenses for that are really relatively fixed?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

That’s an excellent question, Howard. Except the shipping charges, I think we want to go after our electronic because we are focusing on the technology platform. So we would like to try to do the drop shipment directly from the DCs to where the customer base is and sort of we bearing the shipping costs. So going forward, we try to see sustainable expenses, and except the product cost, we should see the higher margin in there also.

Howard Halpern — Taglich Brothers, Inc. — Analyst

Okay. Okay guys, keep up the good work.

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Allen Klee with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your questions.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Hi. Just in terms of your — in terms of the volumes that you’re doing of sales through the TRxADE platform, can you give any commentary on if there were any changes in the mix of generic — like the percent that generics is of the total mix?

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. No, that’s another one, Allen. I think as the supply chain issues globally is still pushing the pressure on the branded drugs that are available locally here, most of the generic products comes from either India or other parts of the world. So we see the same trend, I hope, for the next 6 months to 15 months. We see the same trend, more of a brand versus less generic that are flowing through our platform.

Allen Klee — Maxim Group, LLC — Analyst

Okay, thank you.

And we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn the call back over to Suren for any closing remarks.

Suren Ajjarapu — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. I'd also like to thank you, all of you, for joining our earnings call — conference call. We look forward to continuing to update you on the ongoing progress and growth. If we were unable to answer any of your questions, please reach out to our Investor Relations department, who would be more than happy to assist.

For any of you who may have joined the call in progress, remember that the replay of this call and webcast will be available for the next 30 days on the company’s website under the NASDAQ: MEDS link and that more information regarding the financial disclosed on this call and webcast, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information, can be found in our press release, which we filed after the close of the market today. Thank you all.

