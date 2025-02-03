Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TSN Earnings: Tyson Foods reports better-than-expected Q1 sales and profit
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Monday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting higher sales and earnings that beat Wall Street’s estimates.
The food processing company’s first-quarter sales increased to $13.62 billion from $13.32 billion in the prior year quarter and topped expectations.
At $1.14 per share, Q1 adjusted profit was higher than the $0.69 per share the company earned in the first quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Tyson was $359 million or $1.01 per share in the December quarter, on a reported basis, compared to $107 million or $0.30 per share last year. Earnings beat estimates.
Prior Performance
