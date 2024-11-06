TTWO Earnings: All you need to know about Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings results

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.35 billion.

GAAP net loss was $365.5 million, or $2.08 per share, compared to $543.6 million, or $3.20 per share, for the same period last year.

Net bookings grew 2% to $1.47 billion.

For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects net revenue of $1.36-1.41 billion. For full-year 2025, net revenue is expected to be $5.57-5.67 billion.

