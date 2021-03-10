Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Jane Garrard — Vice President of Investor Relations

Miguel Fernandez — President and Chief Executive Officer

Cassandra E. Harris — Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts:

Linda Bolton-Weiser — DA Davidson — Analyst

Steve O’Hara — Sidoti & Company — Analyst

Wendy Nicholson — Citibank — Analyst

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Tupperware Brands Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

Now I’d like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jane Garrard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jane Garrard — Vice President of Investor Relations

Welcome to Tupperware Brands fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. With me on today’s call are Miguel Fernandez, our President and CEO; and Sandra Harris, our Chief Financial and Operations Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 26, 2020. The press release is available on our Company website on our Investor Relations page. We will begin with our Safe Harbor statement. During the course of today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in our press release and in our SEC filings. You should listen to today’s call in the context of that information.

We will also discuss some of our results for the quarter on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations between GAAP and adjusted measures can also be found in our press release. Any reference to sales in this discussion today is referring to local currency sales, which compares results between periods as if current period foreign exchange rates had been the exchange rate in the prior period. You can access the release and our forward-looking statement language through the Investor Relations section of the company website where you can also access a webcast replay of this call later today.

I will now turn the call over to Miguel for his remarks.