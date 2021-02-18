Twilio, Inc. (TWLO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Prepared Remarks:

Andrew Zilli — Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Twilio's fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call. Our results press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.twilio.com.

Joining me virtually today are Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO; George Hu, COO; and Khozema Shipchandler, CFO. We also have Peter Reinhardt, CEO of Twilio Segment joining us for Q&A.

With that, I'll hand it over to you, Jeff.

Jeff Lawson — Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thanks, Zilli and thanks everybody for joining the call today. I want to begin today’s call by recognizing that it’s Black History Month here in the United States. Doing the work of overcoming systemic racism is the work of understanding Black history, not just the surface level history or the story of the civil rights movement, but understanding the deep history of oppression and racism that manifest today in less overt, less intentional ways, but is just as impactful on black lives today. Black history isn’t something of the past, it continues through today and there is an acknowledgment that we’re writing Black history and American history today. Twilio’s commitment to anti-racism is a commitment to write a better future. That’s how I’m contextualizing Black History Month in 2021, differently than I’ve ever thought of it in the past.

Now on to company earnings. Our fourth quarter continued the strength and momentum we saw throughout the year. Let me quickly touch on a few of the highlights for the full year. We delivered nearly $1.8 billion in total revenue, up 55% over last year; incredible growth at this scale. We acquired Segment combining the market-leading customer data platform with our leading communications platform. We ended the year with more than 221,000 active customers and more than 10 million developer accounts. And we hosted our first ever virtual SIGNAL with more than 32,000 registrations.