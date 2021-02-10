Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Hi, everyone and thanks for joining our Q4 earnings conference call. We have Jack and Ned with us today. We published our shareholder letter on our Investor Relations website and with the SEC about two hours ago and hope everyone had a chance to read it. We'll keep our opening remarks brief so that we can dive right into your question. As a reminder, we will also take questions asked on Twitter, so please tweet us at @TwitterIR using $TWTR.

Thanks, Krista. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us. A few comments from me and Ned before we get to your questions.

I’m really proud of how we navigated 2020 and our remarkable finish in Q4. We reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 28% year-over-year, reflecting great progress across both brand and direct response, the 31% year-over-year growth in total ad revenue and greater than 50% year-over-year growth in MAP revenue in Q4. We made significant progress with new ad formats, stronger attribution and improved targeting in Q4 and that momentum continues in Q1 with the launch of our rebuilt MAP offering and website clicks objective. These improvements allow us to serve the TR [Phonetic] advertisers of all sizes with better performance. It puts us in a much stronger position to drive accelerating revenue growth in 2021 and beyond.

Average monetizable DAU reached to 192 million in Q4, up 27% year-over-year with growth from product improvements reaching an all-time high in 2020. Looking ahead, we have a strong product road map, designed to deliver even more daily utility for new and existing customers.