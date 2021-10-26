Twitter slips on Q3 loss: Infographic

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The social media company reported Q3 revenue of $1.28 billion, up 37% year-over-year and in line with the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, the company posted a net loss of $0.54 per share, while the street was, on average, expecting a profit.
TWTR shares fell 1.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 12% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Twitter Q3 earnings call transcript
