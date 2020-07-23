Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Twitter (TWTR) Earnings: Key numbers from 2Q20 financial results
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Net loss for the second quarter was $(1.2) billion, or $(1.56) per share, compared to net income of $1.12 billion, or $1.43 per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Revenues decreased 19% to $683.4 million.
“I also want to address the security issue Twitter suffered last week. We moved quickly to address what happened, and have taken additional steps to improve resiliency against targeted social engineering attempts, implemented numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems, and are working with law enforcement. We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address this security issue. We will continue to be transparent in sharing our learnings and remediations.”Jack Dorsey, CEO
