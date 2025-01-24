Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
TXN Earnings: Texas Instruments reports lower revenue and profit for Q4 2024
Semiconductor company Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported a double-digit decline in fourth-quarter earnings, reflecting weak revenue performance. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2025.
December-quarter net profit declined to $1.21 billion or $1.30 per share from $1.37 billion or $1.49 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 2% decrease in Q4 revenues to $4.01 billion. For the first quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion, and earnings per share between $0.94 and $1.16.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
American Express (AXP) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $17.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, or 10% on an
VZ Earnings: Verizon Q4 2024 adj. profit rises; revenue up 1.6%
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The telecom giant's revenue rose 1.6% Adjusted earnings edged up to
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $2.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 25% from the same period a year ago, driven by growth in da