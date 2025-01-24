TXN Earnings: Texas Instruments reports lower revenue and profit for Q4 2024

Semiconductor company Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported a double-digit decline in fourth-quarter earnings, reflecting weak revenue performance. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter of 2025.

December-quarter net profit declined to $1.21 billion or $1.30 per share from $1.37 billion or $1.49 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 2% decrease in Q4 revenues to $4.01 billion. For the first quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $3.74 billion to $4.06 billion, and earnings per share between $0.94 and $1.16.