Tyson Foods (TSN) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales of $13 billion were flat compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $145 million, or $0.41 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 48% year-over-year to $0.92.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue missed the mark.

The company expects sales to be flat to up 1% in fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Monday.

Prior performance

Tyson Foods Q1 2025 earnings infographic

