Tyson Foods (TSN) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales of $13 billion were flat compared to the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $145 million, or $0.41 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 48% year-over-year to $0.92.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue missed the mark.
The company expects sales to be flat to up 1% in fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024.
The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Monday.
