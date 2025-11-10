Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 2025 adj. earnings beat unexpectedly; sales up 2%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), a leading processor and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 when the company’s sales rose modestly.

Total sales came in at $13.9 billion in the September quarter, compared to $13.56 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast a bigger year-over-year sales growth.

Net income, adjusted for special items, increased to $1.15 per share in Q4 from $0.92 per share last year, contrary to expectations for a decline. Profit attributable to Tyson was $47 million or $0.13 per share compared to $357 million or $1.0 per share in Q4 2024.

“We delivered year-over-year growth in sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted earnings per share, reflecting the strength of our multi-protein, multi-channel portfolio,” said Donnie King, President and CEO of Tyson Foods.