UAL Earnings: Highlights of United Airlines’ Q1 2025 financial results
Aviation giant United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Net income, on an adjusted basis, was $0.91 per share in the March quarter, compared to a loss per share of $0.15 per share in Q1 2024. On a reported basis, the company posted a net income of $387 million or $1.16 per share for Q1, compared to a loss of $124 million or $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.
United Airlines reported operating revenues of $13.2 billion for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.5 billion in the comparable period last year.
