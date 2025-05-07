Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
UBER Infographic: Uber Technologies reports 14% growth in Q1 revenues
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported a double-digit increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2025. The ride-hailing company reported net income for Q1, compared to a loss last year.
Net income attributable to Uber was $1.78 billion or $0.83 per share in the March quarter, compared to a loss of $654 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.
There was a 14% increase in net revenues to $11.5 billion in the first quarter from $10.1 billion in the same period of 2024. At $42.8 billion, gross bookings were up 14% year-over-year.
“Supported by the consistent strength of our core business, we continue to build towards the future, including five new autonomous vehicle announcements in just the last week,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.
Prior Performance
