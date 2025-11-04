Uber Technologies (UBER) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $13.5 billion. Revenue grew 19% on a constant currency basis.

Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. rose to $6.6 billion, or $3.11 per share, from $2.6 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Gross Bookings grew 21% YoY to $49.7 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Uber expects gross bookings of $52.25-53.75 billion, representing growth of 17-21% YoY on a constant currency basis.

