Uber Technologies (UBER) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $12 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis.

Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $6.9 billion, or $3.21 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Gross bookings grew 18% YoY to $44.2 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects gross bookings to grow 17-21% YoY on a constant currency basis.

