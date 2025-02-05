Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Uber Technologies (UBER) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $12 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis.
Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $6.9 billion, or $3.21 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.
Gross bookings grew 18% YoY to $44.2 billion, or 21% on a constant currency basis.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects gross bookings to grow 17-21% YoY on a constant currency basis.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q4 2024
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.55 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 14% year-over-year. Net income was $9 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.88 billion for the third quarter of 2025, down 3% year-over-year. Net income rose 1% to $293 million and earnings per
Earnings: Highlights of AMD’s Q4 2024 report
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, were $1.09 per share, compared to