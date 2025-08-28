Categories LATEST
Ulta Beauty Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), a leading retailer of cosmetics and personal care products, will report its second-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.
Analysts, on average, expect second-quarter earnings to be $5.04 per share, compared to $5.3 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Q1 revenue is expected to increase about 4.8% year-over-year to $2.67 billion.
In the first quarter of FY25, Ulta Beauty’s net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $2.8 billion. Comparable sales increased 2.9%. Net income was $305.1 million or $6.70 per share in Q1, compared to $313.1 million or $6.47 per share last year.
