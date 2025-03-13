Ulta Beauty Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), a leading retailer of cosmetics and personal care products, will report its fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.

Analysts, on average, expect fourth-quarter earnings to be $7.15 per share, compared to $8.08 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Q4 revenue is expected to decrease about 2.5% year-over-year to $3.47 billion.

For the third quarter, Ulta Beauty reported net sales of $2.53 billion, up 1.7% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.6%. Net income was $242.2 million or $5.14 per share in Q3, compared to $249.5 million or $5.07 per share last year.