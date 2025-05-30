Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.
Net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $2.8 billion.
Comparable sales increased 2.9%.
Net income was $305.1 million, or $6.70 per share, compared to $313.1 million, or $6.47 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2025, Ulta expects net sales to range between $11.5-11.7 billion. Comparable sales are expected to grow 0-1.5%. EPS is expected to be $22.65-23.20.
