Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.

Net sales increased 4.5% year-over-year to $2.8 billion.  

Comparable sales increased 2.9%.

Net income was $305.1 million, or $6.70 per share, compared to $313.1 million, or $6.47 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2025, Ulta expects net sales to range between $11.5-11.7 billion. Comparable sales are expected to grow 0-1.5%. EPS is expected to be $22.65-23.20.

Prior performance

Ulta Beauty Q4 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Costco (COST) Q3 2025 earnings beat estimates; sales up 8%

Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported an increase in profit for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong sales growth. Earnings also beat estimates. Revenues rose to

Kohl’s Corporation reports narrower net loss for Q1 2025; sales down 4%

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2025. The department store chain's net sales decreased 4% in Q1. Net sales declined 4% year-over-year

Key takeaways from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q2 2025 earnings report

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) turned green in midday trade on Thursday although the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2025 and narrowed its guidance

Tags

beauty productsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top