Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 1.7% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 0.6%.

Net income was $242.2 million, or $5.14 per share, compared to $249.5 million, or $5.07 per share, last year.

For full year 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.1-11.2 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 1% to flat. EPS is expected to be $23.20-23.75.

