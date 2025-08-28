ULTA Earnings: A snapshot of Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 results

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), a leading retailer of cosmetics and personal care products, on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in net sales.

Second-quarter net sales were $2.79 billion, compared to $2.55 billion in the same period of fiscal 2024. Comparable store sales increased by 6.7% during the three months.

The company reported net income of $260.9 million or $5.78 per share for the July quarter, vs. $252.6 million or $5.30 per share in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

“The Ulta Beauty team delivered strong results in the second quarter, including 6.7% comparable sales growth. Outstanding top-line performance, fueled by growth across all major categories, drove market share growth and better-than-expected profitability,” said Kecia Steelman, president and chief executive officer of Ulta Beauty.

Prior Performance