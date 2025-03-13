Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
ULTA Earnings: Highlights of Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2024 results
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), a leading retailer of cosmetics and personal care products, on Thursday reported a decrease in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Fourth-quarter net sales were $3.49 billion, compared to $3.55 billion in the same period of fiscal 2023. Comparable store sales increased by 1.5% during the three months.
The company reported net income of $393.3 million or $8.46 per share for the January quarter, vs. $394.4 million or $8.08 per share in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.
