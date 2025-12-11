Unicycive is all-in on kidney care, focusing on underserved areas: CEO

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) is a biotech firm engaged in the development of novel treatment options for patients with renal diseases. In an email interview with AlphaStreet, CEO Dr. Shalabh Gupta shared insights into Unicycive’s business strategy and pipeline progress.

Q: Can you provide a brief overview of Unicycive Therapeutics and its operations?

Unicycive Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing treatments for the biggest unmet needs in kidney care. Our team’s process focuses on uncovering opportunities where patient needs are high and current options fall short, then working to advance therapies that can move quickly through development.

Our pipeline centers on two programs: Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC) – a next-generation, investigational lanthanum-based phosphate binder that uses proprietary nanoparticle technology. It’s being developed for people with chronic kidney disease who struggle with hyperphosphatemia. Uni-494 – an investigational therapy for acute kidney injury. If it reaches approval, it would be the first available drug designed specifically for this condition.

Across both programs, the company pairs scientific rigor with a lean development model aimed at getting well-validated technologies into the hands of patients and their providers faster.

Q: What sets Unicycive apart in kidney care?

Unicycive is all-in on kidney care, specifically focusing on underserved areas with the greatest potential for patient and provider impact.

A few things define our approach:

Targeting the biggest unmet needs.

We concentrate on areas where treatment options are limited or outdated, but the need is outsized: hyperphosphatemia, acute kidney injury, and chronic kidney disease. An unwavering focus and commitment to these specific health challenges present the potential to change everyday care for the more than one in seven adults in the US who are estimated to have kidney disease.

An industry-leading team of biotech experts.

The Unicycive team brings together industry veterans with expertise across research, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and nephrology, giving the company a rare depth of insight. This combined all-star experience helps us make sharper decisions and move programs forward with purpose.

A development model built for speed and efficiency.

Unicycive looks for high-potential science that others have overlooked, then refines and advances it through a focused, efficient development path.

A clear path to practical therapies.

Unicycive prioritizes innovations that can realistically reach patients: scientifically strong, manufacturable, and clinically meaningful. By doing so, we are heads-down on delivering potential solutions to patients who need them the most with the goal of bringing them to market fast.

Together, these priorities give us a distinct place in the kidney-care landscape: solving overlooked problems with precision science and an efficient development mindset.

Q: What specific feedback from the FDA Type A meeting shaped your resubmission strategy for OLC?

The FDA Type A meeting confirmed that the sole issue in the OLC CRL was a deficiency at a third-party manufacturing vendor, with no concerns regarding OLC’s preclinical, clinical, safety data, or CMC. This clarity, combined with our ongoing discussions with the vendor and its progress toward compliance, informed our resubmission strategy, which remains on track for year-end and positions OLC for a potential 2026 approval.

Q: Can you walk us through your commercialization roadmap for OLC—what milestones are you prioritizing post-approval?

Our commercialization roadmap, following OLC approval, is strategically focused on a successful launch across several key priorities.

Commercialization Roadmap Post-OLC Approval:

Supply Readiness: Our commercial manufacturing, packaging, and quality processes will be fully validated and ready at approval, ensuring a consistent, reliable supply for launch.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Our goal is to secure broad coverage and strong formulary positioning. We will engage key stakeholders, including commercial insurers, CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), dialysis organizations, and nephrology networks, emphasizing how OLC’s lower pill burden addresses a significant need in phosphate management.

Targeted Education: We will invest in educating prescribers and patients. Our commercial team will focus on communicating OLC’s clinical profile, dosing, and overall value to influential figures such as nephrologists, dietitians, pharmacists, and dialysis teams.

Patient Support: We plan to launch a patient support program designed to simplify access, enhance affordability, and encourage treatment adherence.

Efficient Commercial Scale-Up: Given the concentrated nature of the nephrology market, we will build a focused commercial footprint, allowing us to scale our commercial capabilities efficiently while continuously evaluating future geographic expansion opportunities.

Operational and Financial Launch Readiness: We are operationally and financially prepared for the launch. Our strong cash position, which provides a runway into 2027, ensures we can execute the launch with financial discipline and support long-term growth.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of AlphaStreet. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.)