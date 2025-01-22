United Airlines (UAL) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) reported total operating revenue of $14.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 7.8% compared to the same period last year.
Net income increased 64% to $985 million, or $2.95 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.26.
Total revenue per available seat mile, or TRASM, was up 1.6% while capacity was up 6.2% compared to last year. CASM-ex was up 5% year-over-year. Average fuel price was $2.40 per gallon.
