United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, my name is Steven. I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Scott Childress, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.

Scott Childress — Investor Relations Officer

Good morning, and welcome to the UPS third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol Tome, our CEO, and Brian Newman, our CFO.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we’ll make today are forward-looking statements within the federal securities laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainty, which are described in detail in our 2019 Form 10-K, subsequently filed Form 10-Qs and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports when filed are available on the UPS Investor Relations website and from the SEC.

During the quarter GAAP results included a pre-tax charge of $44 million, equivalent to $0.04 on an earnings per share basis. The charge resulted from transformation-related activities, primarily in the International and U.S. domestic segments. In the prior year period, GAAP results included a pre-tax charge for transformation cost of $63 million, equivalent to $0.06 on diluted earnings per share. Unless stated otherwise, our comments will refer to adjusted results which excludes transformation cost. The webcast of today’s call, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are available on UPS Investor Relations website.

Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions from those joining via the teleconference. [Operator Instructions]

And now I’ll turn the call over to Carol.

Carol B. Tome — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Scott. We are moving quickly and operationalizing our strategy under the Better, not Bigger framework. We’re leaning in on the wildly important areas of our business and tackling challenges head on.

This morning, I’m pleased to discuss our achievements and the opportunities we see before us. One thing is certain, everything we accomplished is the result of our winning people and culture. We have everyday heroes at UPS who are keeping the world’s supply chains moving and delivering what matters. From essential household items to critical healthcare needs, UPSers are making a positive difference in the world. And for that, I am so very proud of this team, and want to thank them for their hard work and efforts.

During the quarter, we continued to flex our network to capture market opportunities and better position UPS for the long term. Our performance was better than we expected, even amid the challenges from the pandemic. Consolidated revenue in the quarter rose 15.9% from last year to $21.2 billion, and operating profit grew 9.9% from last year to $2.4 billion.

While our commercial business remained under pressure due to the economic downturn, during the quarter, we began to optimize our network and captured share in SMB or small and medium-sized businesses. As a result, we saw revenue per piece improve sequentially in the U.S. from what we reported in the first two quarters of this year. Further, revenue growth in our International and Supply Chain & Freight segments was the highest quarterly growth we’ve seen in nearly three years. Brian will share more details about the quarter in a moment.

Over the past few months, we’ve intensified the focus on executing our strategy – customer-first, people-led, innovation-driven. From a customer-first perspective, there has been a step change in the composition of retail sales as e-commerce sales are now projected to make up more than 20% of all U.S. retail sales this year. We don’t think the penetration of the e-commerce retail sales will decline, even after the pandemic. But it isn’t just retail.

Our customers across all business segments are reinventing the ways they do business. We’ve heard from customers that speed and ease are most important. So we are focused on delivering the capabilities that matter most to our customers.

Let’s start with speed. In the U.S., we completed our weekend expansion ahead of schedule, enabling broader market coverage as we are the only carrier that provides both commercial and residential pickup and delivery services on Saturdays as a general service offering. And next week, we will complete our Fastest Ground Ever initiative, eight months ahead of plan. We have improved ground transit times between millions of zip codes. And we will be at parity or better than the competition in 20 of the 25 most populated U.S. markets, and customers have noticed. Weekend ground volume is up 161% versus last year. And SMB volume on our Fastest Ground Ever lanes has grown 25.7% since we made the improvements.

Moving to ease. It’s all about removing friction from the customer experience and serving customers the way they want to be served. For SMBs, we are highly focused on our Digital Access Program, which we refer to as DAP. Through platform partnerships, we are making it easier for SMBs to open a UPS account and access the world’s largest small package network. Revenue growth from our DAP program exceeded our expectations as we added 150,000 new accounts and several new partners in the quarter. Our Fastest Ground Ever, weekend services and DAP complement each other, enabling our customers to deliver what matters to their customers – speed and a better experience.

Our efforts in the United States are having a positive impact. In the third quarter, total U.S. SMB volume grew 18.7%, outpacing our larger customers, and was the highest growth rate we’ve experienced with SMBs in 16 years. We are seeing strong results in the International segment too, with International SMB volume up 9.9% during the quarter.

Another area that we are leaning into is healthcare logistics. UPS Healthcare spans all reporting segments, has world-class technology, deep expertise and the most sophisticated suite of services in the industry. We are significantly expanding our freezer farm capacity by installing validated freezers that range from negative 20 to negative 80 degrees Celsius. These farms are strategically located in Louisville, Kentucky, and Venlo, The Netherlands and are good distribution practice certified. And for added control during transit, UPS Premier, our next generation package sensor technology offers priority handling, real-time monitoring and continuous visibility. We understand that healthcare logistics isn’t just about the package. It’s about the patient.

Our market healthcare team is supporting clinical trials across all stages for COVID-19 vaccines. Early involvement gives us valuable data and insights to design commercial distribution plans and manage the logistics for these complex products. We have a great opportunity and, frankly, a great responsibility to serve the world when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. When that time comes, our global network, cold chain solutions and our people will be ready.

Moving to the second element of our strategy- people-led. We know successful outcomes are built from a strong culture of teamwork, respect, trust and empowerment. We are enabling our people to move the business forward by giving them more decision-making authority. And we’re identifying which activities add value and stopping those that don’t. We are also investing in training on topics including unconscious bias and diversity and inclusion to ensure our actions match our values.

In the past, we have talked to you about Transformation 1.0. We are on track to deliver the more than $1 billion of benefit we identified when we kicked it off in 2018. In September of this year, we began Transformation 2.0 by announcing a voluntary separation allowance program. To the UPSers who will take this offer, I thank you for your service to our company. Transformation 2.0 is about creating fewer but more impactful jobs. We will share more details with you as we finalize our plans.

The final piece of our strategy – innovation-driven, comes down to being Better, not Bigger. Now that doesn’t mean UPS is not going to grow because we are. It means that we will lean into growth from the right opportunities like SMBs, International, Global Freight Forwarding and other high-yielding sectors. And we will grow from our revenue-quality initiatives. We are on a journey to optimize the volume that flows through our network. Additionally, our approach calls for greater efficiency and requires that we lower our cost to serve. Our transformation efforts are vitally important to our ongoing success.

While we are finishing Transformation 1.0, we have already begun Transformation 2.0, and we are road mapping Transformation 3.0 in preparation to launch next year. Transformation 3.0 will focus on decreasing core operating expense.

Further, to improve our return on invested capital, we are applying greater scrutiny to capital spending and ensuring clear linkage to cash returns. You should expect our 2021 capital spending to be significantly lower from what we are spending in 2020.

Since being named CEO, I’ve immersed myself in our business and spent lots of Zoom hours with our people. I’ve also helped our team built out a value-creating strategic and financial framework. As a reminder from our last call, outside of our five core principles, everything else is under review. I’ve spent a lot of time looking at the risks and opportunities facing our business, including an evaluation of our business portfolio. We are an opportunity-rich company. We are making progress, but given the size of our business, it will take time to optimize our network to stop processes that have added cost and no customer value, and to fully reach our potential.

Now moving on to the upcoming holiday season, peak is extremely important to our customers, so it’s extremely important to us. We have been operating in a peak-like environment, globally, for many months, which is helping us prepare for the elevated demand ahead. 2020 peak will have two more operating days than last year, and two full weeks between Cyber Week, and Christmas Week. We are projecting a pretty peaky peak, but there are some industry capacity constraints, as Brian will detail.

As a result, we expect to see solid volume growth year-over-year, but sequentially, the quarterly growth rate in the U.S. will moderate in the fourth quarter. Our peak preparation starts with ensuring the safety of our people and our customers. On that, we are employing two key strategies. First, we will continue to collaborate with our customers to help them time their promotions and match their needs to our available capacity. Second, we will leverage proven and some new tools to ensure flexibility, control and visibility across the network.

This year, we added automated sort capacity and greatly expanded our weekend operations. We sped up our ground network and are using more real-time data to better manage the expected increase in volume. From my involvement in our peak preparations, I will tell you that while we expect this holiday season to have its challenges, we are ready to deliver a successful peak.

As you can see in our results, we are making progress against the Better, not Bigger framework we outlined in July. We have more work to do and plan to provide additional detail about our actions during an Investor Day we will host in 2021 once the environment is more stable.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Newman — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Carol, and good morning. Overall, we are pleased with our results in the quarter. As I share the details, you’ll see early indications that our actions are having a positive impact on our operating performance and financial returns. I’ll also share the trends we are seeing, as we approach year-end.

Starting with the macro environment, the global economy continue to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade has generally improved with Asia outbound leading other geographies. However, both global and U.S. real GDP growth rates in the third quarter are estimated to be down 3.7%. In the U.S., consumer confidence has held up well. However, industrial production remains mixed. Auto manufacturing has fully recovered but it will take more time for all industrial production to return to pre-COVID levels.

So what does this mean for our business? We see no signs that the structural market shift to e-commerce will slow anytime soon. In fact, forecasters estimate the e-commerce share of retail has been advanced by two to three years due to the pandemic. And at the same time, we expect the commercial side of our business to face continued softness extending into 2021.

During the quarter, we adjusted our network and took deliberate actions to better position UPS for the future. Three key items underscored our performance. First, both the International and Supply Chain & Freight segments delivered record profits. We executed extremely well within a tight capacity market and were able to meet high demand out of Asia. Next, in the U.S., SMB growth accelerated and our revenue-quality actions began yielding results. And lastly, we faced both planned and unplanned expense pressures in the U.S. Domestic segment.

For the quarter, consolidated revenue increased 15.9% to $21.2 billion. Operating profit totaled $2.4 billion or 9.9% higher than last year. The operating margin for the company was 11.3%, which was 70 basis points below last year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.28, up 10.1% from the same period last year.

Moving into the segments. In U.S. Domestic, average daily volume increased 13.8% year-over-year to a total of 20.4 million packages per day. The SMB volume growth rate accelerated by 820 basis points going from 10.5% in the second quarter to 18.7% in the third quarter. B2C shipments increased 33.4% year-over-year and represented 61% of total volume. Conversely, B2B average daily volume was down 7.8% year-over-year, but has improved from the second quarter. While we saw positive B2B growth in healthcare and automotive, that growth was not able to offset weakness in other industrial sectors.

For the quarter, U.S. Domestic revenue was up 15.5% to $13.2 billion, driven by the strength in ground and deferred air products, as well as the impact of one additional operating day. While reported revenue per piece was flat year-over-year, excluding the negative impacts from fuel and SurePost, revenue per piece grew both sequentially and year-over-year. Lower fuel prices reduced revenue per piece growth by 130 basis points and elevated SurePost volume reduced revenue per piece growth by 230 basis points. As a reminder, SurePost is a higher return on invested capital product. The underlying improvement in revenue per piece indicates that our revenue-quality actions are beginning to have a positive impact.

Turning to costs. Expenses were up 18.4% over the third quarter of last year, and grew faster than volume and revenue. Cost per piece, excluding fuel, increased $0.37 or 4.4% over last year. Several items drove expense deleverage in the quarter. First, our initiatives to expand weekend operations and speed up the ground network. Second, benefit expenses from the additional employees we hired in the second quarter. And third, lower productivity gains than we planned and lower deliver density.

For the quarter, the U.S. generated $1.1 billion in operating profit, a decline of 8.8% compared to last year. Operating margin was down 220 basis points year-over-year. We are focused on improving revenue and reducing cost in the U.S. Domestic business, and we are pleased with our early revenue progress. Additionally, we see opportunities to decrease our cost structure as we optimize our network and implement transformation initiatives.

Moving over to International. The segment delivered another quarter of record operating profit with double-digit positive year-over-year growth. The flexibility of our global network and winning solutions allowed us to lean into the most profitable areas of elevated demand. Volume increased globally by double-digits year-over-year. Asia outbound average daily volume growth was 37.6%. With air capacity in tight supply, we added 268 flights above our normal schedules to meet the high demand. And Europe continue to see elevated cross border B2C, with export average daily volume up 15.5%.

We saw growth across customer segments with SMB volume growing in all regions. B2C mix moderated to 31% of total volume and B2B improved, but was still down 3.2% year-over-year. For the quarter, International revenue was up 17% to $4.1 billion. Revenue per piece was up 2.7% and included a decline of 260 basis points from fuel and a benefit of 140 basis points from currency. On the expense side, cost per piece declined 2.3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower fuel costs. For the third quarter, International generated operating profit of $972 million, an increase of 40.3%, led by elevated demand out of Asia. And finally, our International operating margin expanded 400 basis points.

Looking at Supply Chain & Freight. The segment results were excellent. Elevated demand drove revenue up 16.5% to $3.9 billion and we generated record quarterly profit. Market capacity remained tight while economic activity picked up in the quarter. Slowing demand for PPE was offset by inventory replenishment. More specifically, we saw high Air and Ocean Freight Forwarding demand out of Asia, led by the high-tech, retail and industrial sectors. Our LTL business improved efficiency and productivity, while at the same time advancing the revenue quality in our Freight business. Revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel, increased 7.2% in the quarter.

Conversely, performance in our truckload brokerage unit had a negative impact of profit on a year-over-year basis due to continued market challenges. Operating profit was $302 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year with multiple units contributing and which highlights the diversity within the Supply Chain & Freight portfolio.

Looking at the overall enterprise, in the third quarter, UPS generated operating profit of $2.4 billion, up 9.9%. A few notable items on the income statement include other pension income was $327 million, driven by last year’s 17.6% return on pension assets, and the discount rate was 90 basis points below last year. We had $176 million of interest expense, which is above last year due to our $3.5 billion debt issuance in March. And lastly, our effective tax rate came in at 22.5% compared to last year’s third quarter tax rate of 20.8%, reflecting certain discrete tax items that did not repeat this year.

Now, let’s turn to cash and shareowner returns. Our cash flow remains very strong. For the first nine months of the year, we generated $9.3 billion in cash from operations and about $5.9 billion dollars in adjusted free cash flow. This includes $725 million from the CARES Act federal payroll tax deferral, offset by a $1 billion discretionary contribution to pension plans. Capital investments totaled $3.4 billion through September and we expect full year capex of $5.6 billion and remain on track with our automation targets for 2020. So far, this year, UPS has distributed $2.7 billion in dividends, which represents a 5.2% increase on a per share basis over the same period last year.

Now, I’ll make a few comments regarding the balance of the year. We expect strong consumer demand during peak. As Carol mentioned, in the U.S., we will have two additional operating days between Thanksgiving and December 31 compared to last year, which helps our operations. We anticipate some industry capacity constraints through the period. In response, we’re working closely with customers to pull demand ahead of the traditional peak period. In fact, many large retailers ran e-commerce sales events in mid-October and our network performed well during this period with high service levels and good productivity.

Looking ahead, our peak plans, volume management, and surcharge approach will also help promote a more optimized volume mix. We will also leverage our technology to control the volume we bring into the network, utilize available capacity and efficiently operate during peak.

While we are not providing consolidated revenue or diluted earnings per share guidance, I want to provide some color to help frame-up the fourth quarter. In the U.S., average daily volume is anticipated to increase by high single-digits and revenue growth to be above volume growth. Working against us are difficult year-over-year comps and known expenses that will pressure operating margin. They include an increase in benefits expense between $150 million and $200 million due to additional union headcounts over last year, including the new employees we hired in the second quarter.

Next, new legislation in 2019 for alternative fuel tax credits and reductions in management incentives, which together lowered operating expense last year by about $150 million are not expected to repeat, and the acceleration of our time in transit and weekend operations initiatives.

Working in our favor are the positive effects from our revenue-quality efforts and growth from SMBs. In our International segment, we expect the year-over-year profit growth rate to be in the high teens. And in Supply Chain & Freight, we expect operating profit growth to be relatively flat, given the anticipated market dynamics, particularly in the truckload brokerage business.

In summary, while macro conditions remain dynamic and the recovery uncertain, market demand continues to be elevated. We are laser focused on improving cash generation by executing our strategy under the Better, not Bigger framework.

Thank you. And operator, please open the lines.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.