United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

Scott Childress — Investor Relations Officer

Good morning and welcome to the UPS fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol Tome, our CEO; and Brian Newman, our CFO.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we’ll make today are forward-looking statements within the federal securities laws and address our expectation for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, which are described in detail in our 2019 Form 10-K, subsequently filed Form 10-Qs and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These reports, when filed, are available on the UPS Investor Relations website and from the SEC. For the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP results included a non-cash, after-tax, mark-to-market pension charge of $4.9 billion and after-tax transformation charge of $114 million and an after-tax impairment charge of $545 million related to the Company’s decision to sell UPS Freight. The after-tax total for these items is $5.6 billion, an impact to the fourth quarter of 2020 EPS of $6.38 per diluted share.

The mark-to-market pension charge of $4.9 billion, included a benefit from higher-than-anticipated asset returns, which did not fully offset the negative impact of lower discount rates. It also included the remainder of our current best estimate of potential Central States coordinating benefits as of December 31st, 2020. Additional details regarding the year-end pension charges will be available in a presentation posted to our Investor Relations website later today. Unless stated otherwise, our comments will refer to adjusted results, which exclude the year-end pension charges, transformation cost and non-cash impairment charge.

The webcast of today’s call along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are available on UPS Investor Relations website. Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions from those joining us via the teleconference. [Operator Instructions]And now, I’ll turn the call over to Carol.

Carol B. Tome — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Scott. We have a lot to cover with you this morning. We were very busy in the fourth quarter. I will review our peak season and then provide an update on our strategic progress. Brian will cover the financial details for the quarter and then finish with an outlook for 2021.

Let me begin with a huge thank you to our more than 540,000 UPSers for not only delivering one of the best peaks in our Company history, but also for their extraordinary efforts throughout 2020. UPSers are essential workers and I could not be more proud of the team. In a year unlike any other, they delivered what matters.

Looking at the fourth quarter, our results were strong and considerably better than we expected. Consolidated revenue in the quarter rose 21% from last year to $24.9 billion and operating profit grew 26% from last year to $2.9 billion. This is the highest quarterly operating profit in the Company’s history with record profit produced in each segment. For the year, UPS generated record revenue of $84.6 billion with growth in all three segments. We increased operating profit by 7% to $8.7 billion and we generated diluted earnings per share of $8.23, an increase of 9.3%.

Turning back to the fourth quarter, let me address our holiday peak performance. The environment was very dynamic, largely due to market demand exceeding market supply, but we were ready. Our early collaboration with customers and a disciplined approach to executing our peak plans proved to be very successful. We delivered industry-leading service levels, which in turn accelerated new customer requests for our services. As peak holiday approached, we saw SMBs, or Small and Medium-sized Businesses increasingly turn to UPS. In the US, in the fourth quarter, SMB volume grew 28.5%, outpacing our larger customers, which grew by 4%.