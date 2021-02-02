Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Earnings Calls, Retail
United Parcel Service (UPS) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased nearly 21% year-over-year to $24.9 billion.
Net loss was recorded to $3.3 billion, or a loss of $3.75 per share. Adjusted EPS rose 26.1% to $2.66.
The share price was recorded at $159.99 on Tuesday before the regular market hours with 3% growth.
