United Parcel Service (UPS) stock set to hit a new high on stellar Q2 results

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock surged more than 10% in the pre-market trading session on upbeat second quarter 2020 results. Adjusted EPS of $2.13 and revenue of $20.5 billion increased 9% and 13% respectively and surpassed the market’s estimates.

UPS stock, which hit a 52-week high ($125.31) last November, will establish a fresh high in today’s regular trading session.

United Parcel Service (UPS) Q2 2020 Earnings Infograph

“Our results were better than we expected, driven in part by the changes in demand that emerged from the pandemic, including a surge in residential volume, COVID-19 related healthcare shipments and strong outbound demand from Asia,” said CEO Carol Tome.

