UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Q2 2021 earnings call



Corporate participants:

Andrew Witty — Chief Executive Officer

Dirk McMahon — President and Chief Operating Officer

John Rex — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today’s UnitedHealth Groups’ Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Here is some important introductory information. This call contains forward-looking statements under U.S. Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of the risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary statements included in our current and periodic filings. This call will also reference non-GAAP amounts. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP amounts is available on the financial and earnings reports section of the company’s Investor Relations page at www.unitedhealthgroup.com. Information presented on this call is contained in the earnings release we’ve issued this morning and in our Form 8-K, dated July 15, 2021, which may be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

I will now turn the call over to the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealth Group, Andrew Witty. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Witty — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. As we discuss our enterprise today, I hope you sense it’s growing momentum as we advance on our path of improving the quality, cost and experience of healthcare for everyone we serve. Both Optum and UnitedHealthcare grew and delivered on our longstanding strategy, and we’ve increased our outlook for the year to a range of $18.30 to $18.80 per share.

We continue to prioritize three key themes that we believe will underpin the next era of growth for our enterprise. First, unlock the collaborative opportunities within and between Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Second, increasingly apply technology to improve patient care and experience and to help the system run better. And third, strengthen our consumer focus, capabilities and value.

During the quarter, we accelerated our efforts to develop and deploy new and innovative products, informed by the insights of both Optum and UnitedHealthcare, in areas such as oncology care delivery, rare disease drug management, Optum Virtual, Optum Financial Services, and many others. We are doubling down on efforts to both expand and link services where it creates value for consumers and patients to make their health care journey easier, simpler and more intuitive. We constantly challenge ourselves to develop capabilities which lead to improved care, better value in a simpler system.

Our sales to clients and partners across all parts of the health system demonstrate the strong relevance of our innovation, and the strengthening of our sales pipeline is a key opportunity as we emerge from the COVID market pose. A good example of bringing our collective strengths together at scale is the Optum Home and Community Care platform, through which we care for nearly 10 million people. This platform includes our well known house call service, comprehensive post-acute care for smoother transitions to home, and integrated primary and behavioral care for Medicare Advantage patients who prefer to receive their care at home.

Home and Community platform services can reduce post-acute medical care cost by a quarter, unnecessary readmissions by up to a fifth, and hospital admissions by up to 25%. In Medicaid, we are addressing consumer needs by expanding our long-term collaboration with public housing authorities, working with government agencies and community-based organizations to identify and address specific health care issues for people who are hard to reach and support. In just the past six months, we’ve introduced new partnerships in over 20 community to close gaps in care and address health equity challenges.

Using data and analytic capabilities, we’re able to rapidly identify local health trends and gaps and then work with community partners to inform guidelines, training materials, processes, and create better tools to advance health. We believe this will result in better health for community members and help to optimize limited state resources. These and other targeted initiatives on the social determinants of health are essential elements and illustrative of our natural and longstanding ESG impact. Our recently published sustainability report captures the full range of efforts we’ve dedicated ourselves to in areas of crucial concern to our stakeholders, non more so than advance in health and health equity. This agenda is an essential part of our way of doing business.

I’d like to thank our 330,000 colleagues from across the company for the passion and diligence they show every day in helping to deliver improvements in serving our members, clients and patients. I have great confidence that we are emerging from the last 18 months of disruption with an unprecedented set of opportunities to help improve the health system for all of those we can serve.

And now, I’ll turn it over to President and Chief Operating Officer, Dirk McMahon, to provide more detail on initiatives to drive performance across the organization.

Dirk McMahon — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Andrew. In an enterprise with our breadth of market engagement, we have many ways to assess how we’re doing. I’d like to share some of those metrics with you, picking up on Andrew’s commentary on our three key strategic themes.

First, collaboration. UnitedHealthcare’s value proposition is rooted in lower costs, better outcomes and better experience. Optum supports this value proposition for UnitedHealthcare and other health plans, with ambulatory services which patients and their doctors value. In this quarter, we met the ambulatory surgery needs of over 250,000 patients, delivering exceptional care and convenient and affordable settings, with revenue growth approaching 20% over the non-pandemic affected 2019 second quarter. These centers are meeting higher acuity and more complex needs, such as total joint replacement, spine and cardiovascular procedures, which are performed at an increasing number of centers. Our ambulatory settings received a consumer NPS of 92%, and we deliver better and more consistent quality outcomes at about half the cost of traditional settings. OptumCare has over 1,600 clinics and is rapidly expanding virtual offerings to serve patients in settings where they feel the most comfortable, and importantly, with their own physician. Seniors served by OptumCare under our integrated care approach spend considerably more time with their primary care physicians than seniors in traditional Medicare, and as a result, spend one-third fewer days in a hospital.

Second, is our strategy to increase the application of technology to improve patient care and help the system run better. We recently announced the partnership with Bassett Healthcare, another strong example of how OptumInsight is helping health systems to expand and scale essential capabilities, including revenue cycle management and digital monetization to improve health outcomes and patients health care experiences. We expect to continue to add new partnerships like this. Also at OptumInsight, we’ve been tackling the most resource-intensive operations through the deployment of advanced technology and other approaches. For example, we have transformed what were once largely manual chart review processes and it’s a highly automated operations.

Third, we have been hard at work advancing our consumer capabilities. UnitedHealthcare has made significant advances in the management of complex conditions. We’re focused on making sure that patients with the highest acute care needs are able to access the most appropriate site of care by signing them advocates to help navigate the system. Nearly 1 million of these members are matched with a personal navigator to help them manage and improve their health. OptumRx continues to improve access and affordability of home delivery for patients, leading to significant improvements in continuity of care and having already reduced the cost to process and dispense prescriptions by nearly 20% in just the past two years. Also, along consumer cost savings lines, for those who prefer an in-store retail experience, we now offer tools to find the lowest cost prescriptions near them regardless of the health benefits — of their health benefits coverage status. These tools can save self-paying consumers up to 80% on their medications.

Consumer preference is also having an impact in behavioral health. Already this year, the Optum Health behavioral platform has delivered over 500,000 virtual visits, an option we initiated in just the last year. Many consumers and clinicians prefer these virtual encounters since they offer enhanced accessibility, flexibility and simplicity. Care encounters delivered through our dedicated channel have a patient satisfaction of 98%. These are just a few of the many initiatives we are executing on as we apply technology, data and analytics to make our strategic growth agenda come alive. We look forward to updating you on our progress over the quarters to come.

With that, now I’ll turn it over to Chief Financial Officer, John Rex.

John Rex — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Dirk. Our first half performance supports the foundation for a strong and expanding growth for the remainder of this year and beyond. Before I review business performance, I’ll offer a brief perspectives on the pandemic-driven trends we’re observing. The core takeaway is that our outlook for COVID-19 impacts is consistent with our past commentary.

The second quarter showed overall care activity continuing to trend toward baseline or normalized levels, albeit, with variation across lines of business. For example, in commercial markets, care activity was above baseline as members were willing and able to obtain needed care, some of which was deferred from prior periods. Our public sector markets continue to run below baseline, even as we are actively encouraging people to get the care they need. We were gratified to see care activity for these populations begin to progress over the course of the quarter as vaccination rates advanced. We continue to estimate approximately $1.80 per share of unfavorable COVID-19 impacts for full year 2021, and to expect the majority of these effects to occur in the second half.

Moving to overall business performance. OptumHealth’s second quarter revenue and earnings increased 46% and 34% respectively year-over-year. Revenue per consumer grew by 43%, reflecting the impact of accountable arrangements and our expanding home and community health platform, combined with the growing complexity of the need we’re serving. Of the 20 million patients we serve through OptumCare, over 2 million are in fully accountable or capitated care arrangements, an increase of 17% from a year ago, and we expect this pacing to accelerate strongly in the years ahead.

OptumInsight’s revenue grew 12% in the quarter and earnings grew 36%, with the revenue backlog increasing by $1.9 billion to $21.3 billion. Key growth drivers were managed services, the continued recovery of care activity to more normal levels and further implementations of technology-enabled services. In particular, we are seeing strong sales momentum in the services, software and analytics businesses which serve care providers.

OptumRx revenue and earnings increased 5% and 19% year-over-year and script growth was 8%, with this comparison impacted by last year’s pandemic affected care patterns. Our expanding pharmacy care and specialty services continue to grow strongly, now comprising just under half of OptumRx revenues.

Turning to UnitedHealthcare. We are encouraged by the receptivity to our expanding stat of responsive commercial benefits, centered around virtual first, on demand, and physician-led offerings. Year-to-date, we have added about 150,000 members in such innovative commercial offerings, even with the evolving and uneven labor market trends which impacted the second quarter membership. Medicare Advantage membership has grown by 675,000 year-to-date, tracking well to our full year outlook. Our house calls clinicians have been able to provide their vital services to seniors, conducting over 1.1 million home visits in the first half, more than double the year ago level.

People served and managed Medicaid programs grew by nearly 920,000 over the year ago quarter, in part as the state based redetermination activities remained on hold. Our Medicaid offerings continue to deliver a positive consumer experience and demonstrable cost effectiveness for our state government partners, and we look for this momentum to build heading into next year. Our liquidity and capital positions remain strong with second quarter cash flows from operations at $5.5 billion or 1.3 times net income. And we ended the quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 40%. And in early June, our Board of Directors increased the dividend by 16%.

As noted earlier, given the strength of our business performance, we’ve updated our full year adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $18.30 to $18.80 per share, inclusive of the COVID-19 impact incorporated into our full year view. Within this, we expect the pacing through the second half to be fairly level.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Andrew.

Andrew Witty — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, John. What we tried to provide you with this quarter as we do each time is a sense not only of what UnitedHealth Group’s results are, but how we achieve them. The examples we’ve referenced and countless others throughout this enterprise along with the consistent execution by our colleagues will underpin our confidence in our long-term 13% to 16% EPS growth rate target and in our ability to help people live healthier lives and help the health system work better for everyone over the years to come.

With that, operator, let’s open up the call for questions. One question per caller, please. Alan, over to you.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.