UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $82.7 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $4.7 billion, or $5.03 per share, compared to $4 billion, or $4.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.34.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

For FY2023, the company expects revenues of $357-360 billion, GAAP EPS of $23.15-23.65, and adjusted EPS of $24.40-24.90.

