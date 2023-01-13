UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $82.7 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $4.7 billion, or $5.03 per share, compared to $4 billion, or $4.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.34.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
For FY2023, the company expects revenues of $357-360 billion, GAAP EPS of $23.15-23.65, and adjusted EPS of $24.40-24.90.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
WFC Infographic: Highlights of Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) on Friday reported lower revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings exceeded expectations, while revenues matched the Street view. At
BAC Earnings: A snapshot of Bank of America’s Q4 2022 report
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on Friday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting higher net profit and revenues. Fourth quarter net income was $7.1 billion,
DAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2022 financial results
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue increased 17% to $13.4 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net income