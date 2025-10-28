Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings fall despite double-digit revenue growth
Healthcare behemoth UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announced results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting an increase in revenues and a sharp fall in earnings.
Total revenues increased 12% to $113.2 billion in the September quarter from $100.8 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, third-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $2.92 per share from $7.15 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net income was $2.35 billion or $2.59 per share, vs. $6.06 billion or $6.51 per share in Q3 2024.
The management raised its full-year earnings per share guidance to at least $14.9 from $14.65 estimated earlier. Adjusted earnings per share guidance has been raised to $16.25 from the previous forecast of $16.00.
“We remain focused on strengthening performance and positioning for durable and accelerating growth in 2026 and beyond, and our results this quarter reflect solid execution toward that goal,” said Stephen Hemsley, chief executive officer of UnitedHealth Group,”
