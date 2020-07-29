URI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from United Rental Q2 2020 results

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $1.93 billion compared to $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

Net income fell 21.5% to $212 million. GAAP EPS was $2.93 while adjusted EPS was $3.68.

For the full year of 2020, United expects total revenues of $8.05-8.45 billion.

