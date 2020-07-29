Categories Earnings, Industrials
URI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from United Rental Q2 2020 results
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $1.93 billion compared to $2.29 billion in the same period last year.
Net income fell 21.5% to $212 million. GAAP EPS was $2.93 while adjusted EPS was $3.68.
For the full year of 2020, United expects total revenues of $8.05-8.45 billion.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls
Most Popular
Starbucks Corp (SBUX): What brewed in Q3
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. In Q3, the company reported narrower-than-expected losses on revenues that surpassed Wall Street projections. SBUX shares
eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Ecommerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 85% to $740
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 earnings beat on 26% revenue growth; stock gains
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020 as revenues climbed 26%, mainly reflecting strong performance by the Computing and Graphics segment. The