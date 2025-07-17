US Bancorp (USB) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total net revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion.

Net income applicable to US Bancorp common shareholders rose 14% to $1.7 billion, or $1.11 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was up 13% to $1.11.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $4 billion, up 0.7% from the previous year. The increase was driven mainly by the impact of fixed asset repricing, loan mix, and lower rates paid on interest-bearing deposits, partly offset by lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances.

Average total loans were $3.8 billion, up 1% from last year. Average total deposits were $11 billion, down 2.1% from last year.