US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to U.S. Bancorp’s Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Following a review of the results by Andy Cecere, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call will be recorded and available for replay beginning today at approximately 11 AM Central Time through Thursday, July, 22 2021 at 10:59 PM Central Time.

I will now turn the conference call over to Jen Thompson, Director of Investor Relations and Economic Analysis for U.S. Bancorp.