US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S& P updates for Apr.12, 2021

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Friday. The stock markets have been performing really well on expectations of a strong U.S. economic recovery, adaptive monetary policies and a successful vaccination program. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell mentioned that near-term price pressures will prove transitory, and the central bank’s ultra-easy monetary policies are here to stay.

