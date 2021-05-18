Categories U.S. Markets News

US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S& P updates for May 18, 2021

The US stocks are expected to open higher today as the futures market had a positive opening. Dollar rates fell to their lowest compared to the last three months due to inflation concerns.

Most Popular

Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 32.7% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 31%. Net income was $4.1

Earnings calendar for the week of May 17

Benchmark stock indexes pared their recent gains early this week amid elevated inflation concerns, but regained a part of the momentum later aided by recovery in tech stocks. The Dow

Alibaba (BABA): The good and the bad from the Q4 earnings report

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago, with

Tags

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top