US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr. 14, 2021

US stocks are expected to move up on Wednesday, with investors cautious as the earnings season starts. First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 25% in the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, which would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018. Separately, a variety of Fed speakers due to discuss the economic outlook on Wednesday, including Chairman Jerome Powell.
