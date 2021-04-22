US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Apr. 22, 2021

The jobless claims in the US showed a sharp decline after last week’s fall. The US administration is set to lay out plans to cut the country’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by the end of the decade. The European central bank conducted its policy meeting today and kept the interest rate unchanged.
Most Popular
LUV Earnings: Key numbers from Southwest Airlines Q1 2021 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. First quarter GAAP net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) posts Q1 2021 earnings today
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before regular market hours. The operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was down by 39% at
Infographic: How Biogen (BIIB) performed in Q1 2021
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell 25%. Net income attributable