US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Mar. 25, 2021

GameStop’s (GME) Q4 earnings report: The good, the bad and the ugly GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) saw its shares plunge 17% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings results. The much-anticipated earnings report

Why is Nvidia a better investment than Intel in a virus-hit market? Chipmakers are currently struggling to meet the unprecedented demand growth, due to the mass adoption of digital services after the virus outbreak. In the changed scenario, market leaders Nvidia Corp.