US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for Mar. 30, 2021

The markets dipped on Monday as the liquidation of hedge fund Archegos, which was forced to sell $20 billion worth of its assets after defaulting on margin obligations.

US stock futures were lower Tuesday as bond yields reached a 14-month high ahead of President Joe Biden’s expected unveiling of his $3 trillion infrastructure package later this week.

