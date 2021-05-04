US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for May. 04, 2021

US stock futures slipped today after a strong start to the month of May, which was fueled by the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0-0.25% range and the inflation rate at 2%.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a