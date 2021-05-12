Categories U.S. Markets News

US pre-market news: Dow Jones, NASDAQ, S&P updates for May 12, 2021

US stocks are set to open lower again as the соnsumer inflаtiоn dаtа fоr Арril will test mаrket nerves amidst the sell-off.

Most Popular

Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%

Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also missed analysts' forecast. During the March quarter, net bookings

What lies in store for Tyson Foods (TSN) this year?

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were in green territory during afternoon hours on Tuesday. The stock has gained 32% over the past 12 months and 23% since the

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fails to impress market amid looming uncertainty

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ended the first quarter of 2021 without generating revenue and continued the losing streak even as uncertainty over its test flight

