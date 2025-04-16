Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
USB Earnings: US Bancorp Q1 profit jumps on higher interest income
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Wednesday reported a double-digit growth in first-quarter earnings, reflecting an increase in net interest income.
Total net revenue increased 3.6% from last year to $7.0 billion in the March quarter. At $34.16, book value per common share was up 9% year-over-year.
Earnings, excluding special items, rose to $1.03 per share in Q1 from $0.90 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. Net income attributable to the company, on an unadjusted basis, was $1.71 billion or $1.03 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 billion or $0.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.
“In the first quarter, we reported diluted earnings per share of $1.03 and delivered a return on tangible common equity of 17.5%. We managed expenses with discipline and delivered 270 basis points of positive operating leverage on an adjusted basis – our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in revenues outpacing expenses,” said the bank’s CEO Gunjan Kedia.
Prior Performance
