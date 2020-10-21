Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q3 2020 Earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Verizon Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Brady Connor, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Brad. Good morning and welcome to our Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This is Brady Connor, and I’m here with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hans Vestberg and Matt Ellis, our Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, our earnings release, financial and operating information and the presentation slides are available on our Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript of this call will also be made available on our website.

Before we get started, I’d like to draw your attention to our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. Information in this presentation contains statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Discussion of the factors that may affect future results is contained in Verizon’s filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial materials posted on our website. The quarterly growth rates disclosed in our presentation slides and during our formal remarks are on a year-over-year basis, unless otherwise noted as sequential.

As a reminder, we’ve entered the quiet period for Spectrum Auction 107, so we will not be able to comment on our current mid-band spectrum holdings or strategy. Additionally, please remember to join us on November 11th for our fall sell-side meeting from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. We will be streaming this event live via BlueJeans for everyone that can attend virtually. You can find details on our Investor Relations website.

Now let’s take a look at consolidated earnings for the third quarter. In the third quarter, we reported earnings of $1.05 per share on a GAAP basis. Reported results include a net pre-tax charge of approximately $1.1 billion related to a mark-to-market adjustment for our pension liabilities. Excluding the effect of this special item, adjusted earnings per share was $1.25 in the third quarter compared to $1.25 a year ago.

Let’s now move to Slide 4 and take a closer look at our third quarter earnings profile. Consistent with the approach we have shown for several quarters, we have illustrated the ongoing impacts to earnings from the adoption of accounting standard ASC 606 for revenue recognition in 2018. We expect 2020 to be the final year that the adoption of this standard will have a material year-over-year impact on our income statement.

We realized a lesser benefit from the adoption of ASC 606 during the third quarter compared to the prior year primarily due to the deferral of commission expense. The reduction of the benefit realized creates a year-over-year headwind to both reported and adjusted earnings per share, which will continue throughout 2020. The impact was $0.02 for the quarter and $0.07 year-to-date.

For full year 2020, we continue to expect the headwinds from the deferral of commission expense to be approximately $0.09. Matt will go through the COVID impacts that we experienced across the business in more detail.

Overall, we estimate that there was a $0.05 headwind included in the reported and adjusted EPS from COVID during the quarter. While adjusted EPS was flat in the third quarter including the impact of COVID and ASC 606, we continue to see underlying growth in our operations.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Hans.

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brady, and thanks for everyone joining this third quarter earnings release from Verizon. I would like to start reflect over the current situation we have. Of course, I’ve mentioned several times before, we are in multiple crisis; the pandemic is continuing, the economical downturn, and the racial injustice.

We, as a corporation, have continued with our three-pronged governance to see that we’re managing this in the best way. Of course, our team is very focused on the crisis of the pandemic and having a team work on that, but the majority of my executive team are working with business as usual to see that we continue to move this Company forward.

And finally, we are also working a lot with new opportunities that arise from this crisis to see that we are actually coming out as a stronger company and actually serving our customers in an even better way. I would like to say a couple of things on where we are in all this when it comes to our responsible business practices.

Starting with the COVID-19. We have, all the time, put our focus on our employees’ safety and health. That has been so important for us. In the third quarter, we have seen our retail stores coming back to full operations, of course with new procedures and processes. We’ve also seen our engineers being back in full force in the field to make installations and you’re going to see that later on as we had a really great quarter when it comes to Fios installations.

On the racial injustice and what we’re doing here, I would just want to highlight one important thing. This quarter, we published our 2020 Diversity Representation Report. We disclosed, on different levels and different units, where we stand on one of our core values, which is diversity and inclusion.

I want to highlight the work that our Treasury department did in the third quarter. They issued the second $1 billion green bond, which was led by minority-owned underwriters, continue our work with the climate change and seeing that we do our contribution. And finally we also decided, in the quarter, to provide our employees with paid time off for employees to vote in these times, which are unprecedented.

Moving onto where we are and I talked a lot about as we came into this quarter and the second half of 2020, but this was the year of execution, and I cannot say anything else that our team has been executing just fantastically. And if we talk about our Network-as-a-Service strategy and our network, starting with the 4G network. What can we say, I mean the team continues to take all awards.

I mean the RootMetrics were winning the best overall mobile network. And on J.D. Powers we are awarded for 25th consecutive time the best network quality. So the team is continuing to augment and improve our 4G network. At the same time, we entered in the CBRS auction, as you know, and we gained some 34 megahertz covering 140 million of the population. And all-in-all that is going to help us to augment the capacity in the network, especially on 4G.

Another area which we’re very proud of that the team has done in the quarter is of course continue the relentless execution of our 5G network. And we launched the 5G nationwide last week and I’ve said through the whole year that we’re going to launch the network when it commercially makes sense and it made sense last week when the iPhone 12 was launched in the market.

So now we have a nationwide covering more than 200 million of the population of the United States; more than 1,800 cities when it comes to our 5G nationwide, based on the DSS technology. We also continue our expansion on Ultra Wideband and we took a leapfrog in 19 more cities and we are now 55 cities for mobility. We’ve 43 stadiums and seven airports.

Just continue to augment our Ultra Wideband network, which is just giving a huge new experience when it comes to the capabilities, when it comes to speed, latency and of course throughput. We also, in this quarter, launched some home cities, when it comes to 5G home or we added, so we have now eight 5G home cities, when it comes to fixed wireless access.

And finally, one of the core assets for our Network-as-a-Service is, of course, our fiber and the fiber richness of our network is a core element in the Verizon’s Intelligent Edge Network. We’re on plan for that in these times. It’s just a great work what the team has done all the way from the 4G network to the 5G network and the OneFiber, they’re executing tremendously on our commitments for the full year.

All that Network-as-a-Service strategy is based on us being able to monetize on top of that network and a couple of very important events this quarter and a little bit after is of course setting us up for that monetization. Starting with the 5G adoption and the ecosystem that we’re creating, we’re, of course, extremely pleased with the launch of the 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 that came out in four different models all with Ultra Wideband. That is of course setting a precedent how important Ultra Wide band is for an unprecedented or un-parallel experience on 5G, bringing out all the currencies or capabilities that were talked about before. Also, this quarter we added now the high-power CPE for a 5G home, which we have been talking on for quite a while.

So now, we are on the right track for that as well, continue to be able to monetize on 5G fixed wireless access, which is one of the different services we believe is going to be important for 5G. And finally, the 5G Mobile Edge Compute, which is the third business case we have on the same infrastructure.

We have now five Mobile Edge Compute centers together with Amazon. We also announced that Microsoft is now joining us on the Mobile Edge Compute as well, focused on the private side of the 5G Mobile Edge Compute. So we are actually gathering in some of the most important partners in the ecosystem to see that we can actually monetize this investment we have done in the Network-as-a-Service.

We are also having the — in the network, continued with our Mix & Match and as we earlier reported, Ronan and his team has done Mix & Match 3.0. Very important in times when there are so many choices. We give our customers the choices to pick their offerings and their way of dealing and getting services from Verizon.

Finally, on that area, our collaboration within the Company is very strong and as you saw during the iPhone launch, we launched with NFL, the Super App or the Super Stadium App, which was created by our Verizon Media Group, which is basically seven concurrent video streams at the same time that you can enjoy either in the stadium, which you cannot be today or at home if you have a 5G Ultra Wideband.

Once again, we are part of a much wider ecosystem and to delivering new services. We’re strengthening the core as well with a couple of new things. First of all, we are now going into the LTE home internet. We are covering 189 markets in 48 states. This is a one way for us to continue to use our great network to offering new types of services.

In the quarter, we also announced our ambition to acquire TracFone that is adding new opportunities for us in the value segment to support that segment of customers. Finally, on the business-to-business applications, which is the growth on top of the 5G Mobile Edge Compute, we now have five Mobile Edge Compute centers. As I said, we are committed to do 10 by year-end and we will both have now Amazon and Microsoft as partners to build that.

Finally, we have seen great opportunities based on our investment in Universal Communication Services where we have added our BlueJeans acquisition especially in health and education and as you’re going to hear from Matt later on, we have a great growth in our public sector, very much based on that.

I’m really proud of my team that they can deliver this strong financial performance in the third quarter in these unprecedented times as well as with the strong execution of our platforms and our strategy. On the consumer side, we added some 142,000 new postpaid phone net adds and continue with a very high loyalty for our customer with a very low churn levels.

As I alluded earlier, we are also very proud of what we achieved in the Fios. In the total Fios, we added 144,000 new internet net additions. That’s a five-year high, which is a great work of our Fios with the Mix & match as well as their offering and the quality we have on Fios. Of course there were some pent-up demand. But all in all, it also show the support from our customers for our Fios offering.

On the business side, we continue to do well on the wireless side, both on the wireless gross adds and net adds. We have still in the business side, the secular decline in wire line. We had a good profitability in the quarter even though we continue to invest and we’re not done with the investment we talked about in the fourth quarter last year. That is so important for us to see that we are really supporting our customers when it comes to new digitalization and new offerings. But all in all, good work by business group.

Finally, the media group had a sequential improvement. They were down 7% in growth in the quarter. They had very good improvements during the quarter when it comes to the growth trajectory. Finally they continue to add a lot of new opportunities, especially around the owned and operated where we have good growth in the monthly active users. If that is in news or in finance, we clearly see that our content is really aspiring and doing well with our customers in those areas.

And finally, our uptake, especially the demand platform, is adding quite a lot of new customers in these times, which also shows a proof of all the transformation that we’re done in the media group.

So, looking at the financials, we had growth in our service revenue, wireless service revenue in the third quarter with a 0.3% [Phonetic] [0:04:09]. We clearly have been very focused on that one and it exceeded a little bit also what we said when we concluded the second quarter. We also had an improvement and growth on our adjusted EBITDA margin with 100 basis points and that includes, of course, the COVID impact.

So we clearly see that the, even though we have decline due to hardware, we are managing our P&L in a good way in all our units. The cash flow continues to be strong. We have continued to add cash flow in the quarter even though we have the dividend and some outlays for some acquisitions of spectrum.

Finally, we are doing a positive update on the EPS guidance that Matt will talk about later on. So we feel good about going into the fourth quarter with a very solid third quarter when it comes to financial and execution and how we’re dealing with the different crisis’ that is happening around those here in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

So I will then hand it over to Matt to go into more details of the financials.

Matthew D. Ellis — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Hans, and good morning, everyone. As we’ve now completed the second full quarter in a global pandemic, I’m encouraged by the strength and resilience of the Verizon team, our business, and our customers. Our employees continue to deliver on our commitment to our customers and our communities in the face of uncertain and evolving conditions.

This quarter highlights another example of our ability to execute and drive results with adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, including an estimated net impact due to COVID of approximately $0.05. In the third quarter, consolidated operating revenues were $31.5 billion, down 4.1%.

Revenue declines were primarily driven by significantly lower wireless equipment revenue, which was down approximately 20% due to lower customer activity and the timing of certain device launches.

We are pleased that total wireless service revenue outperformed our expectations by returning to year-over-year growth in the third quarter, driven by improvements in usage and fee revenues and step-ups to premium tiers of unlimited.

In addition, Verizon Media Group’s revenue trajectory improved significantly during the quarter, driven by advertising, which returned to year-over-year growth in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $11.9 billion, down slightly from $12.0 billion in the prior year, driven entirely by headwinds from the deferral of commission expense.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 37.6% versus 36.6% in third quarter 2019 including headwinds of approximately 40 basis points from the commission expense deferral. Our Business Excellence Program continues to drive significant benefits as a key component of Verizon’s resilience and agility.

We have realized $8.3 billion of cumulative cash savings to-date and remain on track to achieve our goal of $10 billion by the end of 2021. Even after we achieve our target, operational efficiencies will be an ongoing focus across the business to identify additional long-term transformation initiatives and deliver the related cost savings.

Let’s now turn to our segment results, starting with Consumer Group on Slide 9. Our consumer team continued reopening our retail stores throughout the quarter while maintaining vigilance for the safety of both our employees and customers. We began the third quarter with nearly two-thirds of our retail stores opened although with limited hours and gradually reopened across our entire footprint with normal operating hours by Labor Day.

Consumer foot traffic is not yet at pre-COVID levels as we have implemented social distancing practices such as touchless retail, appointment scheduling and curbside pickup. We remain committed to providing our customers with the experience they expect while focusing on their safety.

For the quarter, we added 17,000 postpaid customer accounts compared to a loss of 26,000 in the prior year. We are pleased with the early traction we’ve seen from our new Mix & Match plans as the best-in-class value offering, which now includes an expanded bundle from Disney in the top tiers of our unlimited plans.

Our enhanced unlimited line-up is driving elevated step-ups and we now have approximately 60% of our customer accounts on unlimited plans with over a quarter of those on premium tiers.

Customer retention remains very high and is a function of reduced customer activity levels across the industry as well as a testament to the Verizon network performance and ever improving customer experience. Postpaid phone churn of 0.63% was an improvement of 16 basis points from a year ago. We continue to see strong customer collections based on the demand for our services and the quality of our customer base.

Our Stay Connected payment plan that allows Keep Americans Connected customers to pay off their service balance over six months has been well received. Including consumer and business customers, we have approximately 1.2 million accounts from these payment plans with over 90% having made a payment and a majority with current balances. Based on our early activity, we expect involuntary churn in the fourth quarter to be modestly higher than typical levels, but to remain better for the full year compared to 2019.

We will continue to work with these customers to keep them connected during these tough economic times. While postpaid phone gross adds were down approximately 22% primarily due to lower store traffic and changes in timing of phone launches. Our low churn drove postpaid phone net adds of 142,000 for the quarter as compared to 239,000 in the prior year.

The retail postpaid upgrade rate remained low at 4.2% and contributed to the decline in wireless equipment revenue. In addition to the strength in postpaid wireless, prepaid net adds of 77,000 marks our best performance in several years.

We look forward to the completion of the TracFone transaction to further enhance our position in this segment where we have been historically underrepresented. In Consumer Fios, internet net additions of 139,000 were up significantly both sequentially and year-over-year.

Total Fios internet net adds across the Company were 144,000, which is our highest total since the fourth quarter of 2014. The demand confirms our customer’s appreciation for our new Mix & Match offerings and the quality of our product when reliable internet service is more important than ever.

Our Fios team did an excellent job working through the installation backlog from 2Q and we are nearing normal pipeline levels after limiting operations in 2Q for precautionary safety purposes. Consumer Fios video net loss of 61,000 improved slightly as live sports content has picked up, but cord cutting remains the key driver of video disconnections.

Now let’s move to Slide 10 to discuss the Consumer financial performance. Consumer operating revenues were down 4.3%, primarily driven by a significant decrease in wireless equipment revenue due to reduced customer activity. This decrease was offset partly by growth of 3.1% in other revenue and wireless service revenue was stronger than expected.

Wireless service revenue improved sequentially and was down 0.7% year-over-year compared to negative 2.7% in the second quarter as customer activity started to recover. The pace of step-ups to premium tiers of unlimited has increased during the quarter and drove underlying growth in service revenue through higher recurring access charges.

Usage and fee revenue improved sequentially throughout the quarter, but international travel pass remains at low levels. Altogether, usage, fees, and travel pass revenues accounted for approximately 180 basis points of year-over-year pressure in the quarter.

Consumer EBITDA margin was 47.4%, which was up approximately 210 basis points from the prior year, despite approximately 60 basis points of headwinds from the deferral of commission expense.

Now, let’s move to Slide 11 to review the Business Group results. Our Business segment continues to be resilient as our customers appreciate the quality of our best-in-class network and product offerings.

Demand in the public sector remains especially strong as our team has done an excellent job providing critical solutions to customers across state and local government agencies and to education providers. Despite ongoing wireless volume pressure in small and medium business and enterprise, postpaid churn remained in line with 2019 and we have seen a steady increase in customer activity since the second quarter.

Total business postpaid phone gross adds were down approximately 8% from the prior year. Postpaid phone net adds of 141,000 was down from 206,000 in prior year, but it was almost double sequentially as our customer activity continues to return towards pre-COVID levels.

Business segment postpaid phone churn of 0.96% in the quarter improved slightly from prior year, driven by favorable retention trends in public sector and small and medium business. Suspend activity continues to be favorable as the majority of our suspended accounts have shifted to active status.

Our Business segment customer base has remained resilient, but macroeconomic conditions will continue to play a factor in the fourth quarter and into 2021.

Let’s now move to Slide 12 to review the Business financial performance. Total operating revenues for the Business segment were down 1.7% from the prior year. Wireless revenue was down slightly due to declines in equipment revenue partially offset by service revenue growth of 4.9% as compared to 3.1% in second quarter. This was primarily driven by public sector and small and medium business and included approximately 280 basis points of headwinds predominantly from lower roaming and usage revenues in the quarter.

Operating revenues were also impacted by ongoing legacy wireline declines. However, demand for advanced communication services continues to drive underlying opportunities for the segment. Business EBITDA margin in the quarter was flat year-over-year at 25.2%.

Now, let’s move onto Slide 13 to discuss Verizon Media Group. Trends resulting from the pandemic continued to impact both search and advertising. However, we are pleased with the sequential improvement from the second quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.7 billion, down approximately 7% compared to last year, better than our expected range and up 21% sequentially.

Year-over-year trends continued the improvement that began late in the second quarter as September revenues were down only 2.4% compared to 19% down in June. We continue to drive increased customer engagement on our owned and operated properties with strength in both finance and news as monthly active users grew 22% and 13% respectively.

For the quarter, we saw ongoing strength in our demand side platform adding more than the third client accounts compared to the prior year. Verizon Media expanded our partnerships and increased our commitment to build advertising inventory in new and emerging formats and launched live events with Watch Together and Yahoo Sports PlayAR. All of these platforms will benefit from 5G and our robust partnership with the NFL to innovate Live Events together.

Let’s now move to Slide 14 for a quick look at the overall wireless performance. Slide 14 shows the key metrics and financial data of the combined wireless products and services from the Consumer and Business segments for the third quarter.

Total wireless service revenue was up 0.3% from the prior year, including the headwinds mentioned in both the Consumer and Business segments. A significant improvement from the 1.7% decline in the second quarter. Additional details are provided in the financial and operating information and the supplemental earnings release schedules on our website.

Now, let’s review our cash flow and balance sheet for the quarter on Slide 15. Year-to-date cash flow from operating activities totaled $32.5 billion, an increase of $5.7 billion from the prior year. The growth was driven by continued performance and strength of the business; a non-recurring tax item in the second quarter; improvements in working capital, primarily due to low volumes; and payments related to the voluntary separation plan in 2019 that did not repeat this year.

As a reminder, we paid three of the four quarterly federal tax payments in the third quarter, including two payments that were deferred from the second quarter. Year-to-date capital spending was $14.2 billion, up $1.8 billion from the prior year.

Our capital expenditures continue to support the growth in traffic on our industry leading 4G LTE network, the launch and continued build-out of our 5G Ultra Wideband and nationwide networks, the upgrade to our Intelligent Edge Network architecture, and significant fiber deployment in 60 plus markets outside of our ILEC footprint.

The net result of cash flow from operations and capital spending is year-to-date free cash flow of $18.3 billion, a $3.9 billion year-over-year increase. Additionally, we invested $1.9 billion for CBRS spectrum to further enhance our network strategy. We continue to strengthen our balance sheet and opportunistically diversify our debt portfolio to optimize our cost of borrowing, ending the quarter with net unsecured debt of $96.5 billion, down year-over-year by $1.3 billion.

Our cash position remained strong, finishing the quarter with $9.0 billion. In September, we completed our second green bond issuance with proceeds of $1 billion primarily in support of our goals to source 50% of our electricity consumption from renewable energy by 2025 and be carbon-neutral in our operations by 2035.

The issuance also supported diversity and inclusion in the underwriting syndicate, strengthening our long-standing partnership with minority owned financial firms on capital markets transactions. Our net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.1 times versus our targeted range of 1.75 times to 2.0 times. We remain focused on achieving this target over time, while maintaining a strong financial position to give us flexibility to invest in the business.

Let’s move onto Slide 16 for an update on guidance for the remainder of the year. Hans and I are very pleased with the performance of our team in the third quarter. Building on the momentum we’ve seen over the past several quarters. In the face of an uncertain operating environment, we are seeing steady improvement across our business.

Wireless Service revenue in Consumer and Business is recovering faster than we initially anticipated and we expect total Wireless Service revenue to grow by at least 2% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. We previously guided to full year adjusted EPS of negative 2% to positive 2% change from 2019. Given the three quarters of resilient earnings and the trends we see into the fourth quarter, we expect 2020 adjusted EPS to be accretive and are revising our guidance upward to 0% to 2% growth for the full year. This includes the previously discussed accounting headwinds, the impacts from COVID, and new device launches in the fourth quarter.

We are extremely proud of the Verizon team that puts us on track to deliver earnings growth in a year with truly unprecedented challenges. There is no change to our guidance for other income statement items including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and the adjusted effective tax rate.

We expect our full year capex to be at the upper end of our $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion guidance. The supply for network equipment is strong and we continue to deploy fiber and small cells at a tremendous pace in order to enhance our network leadership position and achieve our goals for 2020.

Our performance this year through three quarters has showing the strength of a great team, a resilient business, and a sound strategy. Our focus on our core competencies and the strength of our balance sheet has given us the ability to invest in the business and support all of our stakeholders in times of uncertainty.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Hans to discuss our priorities for the remainder of the year.

Hans Vestberg — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Matt. Let me just quickly summarize where we are. I think we are in a moment where we are executing against our strategy in a really good way and we are creating the opportunities for our growth that we’re aspiring for.

And let me start with the 5G, there are so many things we’ve done in the last three months and into this quarter that is really paving the way for our best network and for our customers to enjoy this tremendous opportunity to be on 5G.

When it comes to strengthening our core, new partners are important for our ecosystem, but we’re also looking into new segments. You heard me talking about the 5G Mobile Edge Compute that we continue with, but also ambition to acquiring TracFone to see that our Network-as-a-Service is really the fundamental strategy that we can monetize on top of and seeing that we continue to be the leader in this market.

Finally, new revenue models. Many of them have been discussed, but clearly, we see new opportunities especially in the Business group with 5G Mobile Edge Compute also based on what’s happening with healthcare and education and we are taking care of some of them already, but more opportunity is coming with partners that we have announced this quarter, but also with partners in the future.

So all-in-all a very good quarter. I think we’re in a very strong position to continue in the fourth quarter and into 2021 as we’re executing on our strategy.

With that I hand it back to Brady for the Q&A.

Brady Connor — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Hans. Brad, we’re ready to take the questions

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.