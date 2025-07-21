Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Verizon (VZ) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue was $34.5 billion, up 5.2% year-over-year.
Consolidated net income was $5.1 billion compared to $4.7 billion last year.
GAAP EPS was $1.18 versus $1.09 last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.22 compared to $1.15 last year.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS growth of 1-3%.
